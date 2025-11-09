The Indianapolis Colts rode Jonathan Taylor to victory once again in Week 10. Indianapolis beat Atlanta 31-25 in overtime in Berlin thanks to a heroic effort by Taylor. Now Colts fans everywhere are cheering for Taylor as an MVP candidate following his monster performance.

Taylor won the game with a walk-off touchdown with just over three minutes left in overtime. He also made a wild 83-yard touchdown run to get the Colts back into the game in the second half.

The veteran running back had 32 carries for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also added 42 receiving yards through the air.

Colts QB Daniel Jones has already endorsed Taylor as a legitimate MVP candidate. Now Colts fans are throwing their support behind Taylor's MVP candidacy as well.

“Dude has to be the leading MVP candidate,” one fan wrote.

Some are even arguing that he's one of the best Colts players of all time after his incredible game.

“It will never get old watching the his man become one of the greatest Colts ever!” another fan added.

Taylor had a whopping 228 rushing yards after contact in Berlin per Next Gen Stats. It is the only game since at least 2017 with 200+ rushing yards after contact.

Taylor forced 11 missed tackles en route to his monster game.

The last non-quarterback to win the NFL's MVP award was Adrian Peterson back in 2012. If Taylor continues playing at such a high level, he will have a resume that is strong enough to be considered.

Now the Colts are back on top of the AFC's playoff picture at 8-2.

Indianapolis has their bye in Week 11 before a huge Week 12 matchup against Kansas City.