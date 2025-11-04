The Philadelphia 76ers were a mystery box heading into the 2025-26 season, but they have come out of the gates firing, having won five of their first six games to start the new campaign. Tyrese Maxey has been brilliant, VJ Edgecombe has been phenomenal, and the rest of the team is following suit. Even Joel Embiid, despite being less than 100 percent and being on a minutes limit, is doing whatever he can to help the team win.

But everything is about to get better still for the 76ers. In fact, one of their prized youngsters is about to make his season debut on Tuesday night. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, sophomore guard Jared McCain, the 16th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, is set to return from injury tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls, another team with a 5-1 record.

McCain last played on the 13th of December last year. He's been out of action for the 76ers since then after tearing his meniscus, which was such a tough setback to deal with considering how well he played to begin his NBA career.

In 23 games played last year, he scored 20 or more points eight times, and of those games, he scored 30 or more twice. Amid the 76ers' injury woes last year, McCain was one of their few bright spots, which was the case until he too succumbed to the injury bug.

McCain was expected to enter the 2025-26 season healthy, but he tore a ligament in his thumb during training camp, causing yet another delay in his return to the hardwood for the 76ers. But now, the 21-year-old guard and Tiktok sensation is about to resume what was such a promising trajectory for him to begin his professional career.

What role awaits Jared McCain amid 76ers' strong start?

At this point, it looks like Maxey and Edgecombe have the two backcourt spots on lock. There's no reason for head coach Nick Nurse to take Edgecombe's starting spot away, not when he's been electric to begin the year.

There is also no way Nurse will be slotting McCain into the starting lineup, not with Kelly Oubre Jr. playing very well. Thus, it stands to reason that McCain will be starting the year coming off the bench to form a formidable backcourt duo with Quentin Grimes.

The 76ers have such a deep team, especially in the backcourt, and things are going to get even better for them in the near future once Paul George returns from the odyssey that is his battle with knee injuries.