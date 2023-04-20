Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

As James Harden tries to win a championship for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, his future playing career remains uncertain. Right now, the Houston Rockets are serious contenders to bring back the former MVP this offseason, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It certainly would make sense if Harden opted to stay in Philadelphia, especially if the 76ers bring home an NBA Finals ring. Harden has found success in a 76ers uniform, transforming his game to be more of a facilitator in an offense centered around MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.

Albeit his success in Philadelphia, the love affair between Harden and Houston has been well documented over the years. Even after his playing days with the Rockets ended, Harden and those associated with the Houston organization were public about the love and respect they have for one another.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Harden were to end up in Houston this summer, it would be a seamless fit from a playing standpoint. Harden’s current style of play would greatly benefit the young scorers the Rockets depended on this year.

The Rockets relied heavily on Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. all season, all the while not having a true point guard on the roster to be a playmaker. Harden could fill that role, and also bring in the veteran experience that Green and Porter Jr. could use at this stage of their careers. Nevertheless, Harden is no slouch scoring the ball either.

In the meantime, James Harden is going to remain focused on the task at hand and try to close out the 76ers first round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Once the offseason arrives, Harden’s future will then find itself in the spotlight.