The Brooklyn Nets come home down 0-2 after their collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers in game two. It’s time to continue our NBA series with a game three 76ers-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nets had the lead at halftime and looked prime to steal game two after a 20 points loss in game one. The Nets were limiting Harden and Embiid while shooting great. Then the Sixers took off in the second half. They focused on the match-up with Mikal Bridges, shooting 13 for 19 against him. They outscored the Nets by 17 in the second half and ended up coasting to a victory. No team in NBA history has come back down 0-3, and only three have ever forced a game seven, so the season is on the line for the Nets in this one.

Here are the 76ers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 209 (-112)

Under: 209 (-108)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass, FuboTV

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers have shown they can dominate a game, and also shown they can make a comeback. In game two Tyrese Maxey went off. He played a team-high 40 minutes, going 13-23 from the floor, including 6-13 from three, and scored 33 points. The team was +17 with him on the floor, and he truly led the team. Embiid was a do-it all man in the game. He has 19 rebounds on the game while adding in seven assists and 20 points of his own. Tobias Harris also had a double-double in the game, logging 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, with 20 points of his own.

On the defensive end, Mikal Bridges had one of the best games of his career in game one of the series, but the Sixers slowed him down in game two. He scored 21 points but was just 6-15 shooting on the night. Cam Johnson stepped up for the Nets, going 11-19 for 28 points in the loss for Brooklyn. If the Sixers can slow down Bridges again, while also slowing down Johnson, then they will be in for another win.

James Harden also needs to be better. He went 3-13 shooting on the night, with just eight points, seven assists, and five rebounds. He turned over the ball five times, which was second behind Embiid’s eight. If Harden can be better, the Sixers should have no trouble salting away the series.

Also on the note of being better is PJ Tucker. He was 0-5 shooting on the night, and had eight rebounds, but did not score a single point. Players, not named Harris, Embiid, and Maxey scored a combined 23 points on the night. The Sixers need to have other guys score, and Tucker and Harden should be able to do that.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Bridges and Johnson have both had huge games in this series, now would be the perfect time for them both to have one. Brooklyn forced 19 turnovers the other night, with eight from Embiid and five from Harden. That level of turnover productivity is huge. Most of those came in the first half though, and the Nets fell apart in the second. If they have a full game of amazing defensive pressure, they can get a win.

Mikal Bridges forced three of the 19 turnovers, and he also forced three in the first game of the series. He has 51 points in the two games so far, but he only shot 40% from the field and 25% from three in game two. In game one, he shot 66.7% from the field, and 50% from three. If he is closer to those first-game numbers, while keeping near the same assists as he did in game two, they will have plenty of offense to score a ton.

Finally, Dorian Finney-Smith has to play a role in this game. In game one he was almost non-existent, only scoring six points, and getting one rebound. He improved in game two, with seven rebounds, eight points, and two steals. The seven rebounds are above his season average, but he is below average in points, assists, and blocks on the series. If he can just produce a little more than he has in the last two games, then the Nets can get a win.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick

This should be a much closer game than the last two. The Nets know how badly they need to win, and they have shown they can stop at least one of the stars on the Sixers. This game will come down to Bridges and Johnson. If both produce at their best, but Bridges plays better on defense, they will get the win. It seems that the Sixers are just too much to handle though. Embiid cannot be stopped for a whole game, and it is doubtful Harden is awful again.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick: 76ers -4.5 (-110)