The Houston Rockets have drafted well over the past couple of seasons, but they still need to find a connector piece that can help the offense get easy buckets.

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Rockets should be able to do just that with their odds to land the second overall pick. However, though it may seem like Houston has an easy answer, they need to take their time with a decision that will have a major impact on the future outlook of the franchise.

Especially as a team that was caught off guard by the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Though power forward Jabari Smith Jr. eventually rounded into form by the end of his rookie season, Houston needs to have a Plan B and a Plan C just depending on how the Draft (and Draft Lottery) shakes out.

That said, as a team with a clear need for their core, there are three early targets that the Rockets should be looking at ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

3 early 2023 NBA Draft targets for Rockets with No. 2 lottery slot in first round

Anthony Black

Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Anthony Black is a prospect who compares favorably to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

A player that will be a great connector at the next level because of his feel, awareness, and passing ability, Black doesn’t need to score to dominate. That’s extremely important on a team with so many players not only capable of getting a basket but who possess a true scorer’s mentality.

Especially as, last season, it became increasingly apparent that the Rockets would be better if they had a true point guard organizing the offense and generating easy shots for his teammates. Not because Kevin Porter Jr. or Jalen Green don’t have the playmaking chops for it but because they’re both natural shooting guards.

That said, while Black can be another tall playmaker at 6-foot-7 and 198 pounds, he should be a multi-positional weapon with the skill and intelligence to excel in various roles. Playing a conference-leading 34.9 minutes per game, Houston can be sure that Black has the endurance to be a Swiss Army Knife for them as well. Furthermore, with a solid looking shooting stroke, there should be optimism that he can become a respectable 3-point threat as well.

Defensively is where Black may help the Rockets the most.

Given Alperen Sengun’s well-documented struggles when guarding the pick-and-roll, Black’s length, ability to fight through screens, and defensive instincts of will make his life a lot easier. Black should also be capable of defending the opposing team’s best backcourt player, averaging 2.1 steals per game as a true freshman thanks to his on-ball pressure and anticipation. and ranking fourth in the SEC in defensive win shares (2.4).

Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is a cerebral playmaker that plays a high energy game for the Overtime Elite City Reapers.

6-foot-7 and 209 pounds, where G League Ignite guard and projected top-3 pick Scoot Henderson finds himself being compared favorably to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Thompson is a player unlike anything the NBA has ever seen before.

A decisive and athletic showman with a big frame, the only real offensive weakness that Thompson has so far is that he’s not a reliable jump shooter. A large part of this issue can be attributed to his shooting mechanics, which the right shooting coach could fix over time.

For the 2022-23 season, Thompson converted 56.6 percent of his shot attempts but just 25.0 percent of his shots from long distance.

He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in 27.5 minutes per game for the City Reapers.

Defensively, Thompson will need more work than Henderson and certainly more work than Anthony Black.

Though capable of suffocating his opponent with his length, Amen plays too upright too often, and he’ll need to prove he’s invested in doing the homework on his matchup. However, he’ll be a great off-ball weapon, routinely deflecting or steals passes before they reach their target.

With his penchant for look ahead passes, this could make for some exciting plays that start with his defensive ability.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

If the Houston Rockets are looking to add a skilled player in the draft, they need look no further than Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

An electric playmaker that can score anywhere on the court, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.8 steals in 33.1 minutes per game as a true freshman in 2022-23.

Clearly a productive player at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds, Hood-Schifino shot 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range on a heavy diet of tough shots.

However, at the NBA level, Hood-Schifino should benefit from the gravity of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Furthermore, with his size advantage and what’s been a notable decline in the expectations for starting point guards defensively, there’s little reason to believe that Hood-Schifino wont eventually become a more efficient offensive weapon.

Defensively, Hood-Schifino should have an easier time as a long, high IQ, and aggressive defender. Although he doesn’t generate a lot of steals or blocks, he’ll make opposing point guards jobs difficult.

That said, like Anthony Black and Amen Thompson, he has the size to play multiple positions along the perimeter.