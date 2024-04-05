We're back with yet another NBA betting prediction and pick for a short slate of weekend games as we feature this upcoming cross-conference matchup. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Memphis Grizzlies as both teams head down different paths following the Regular Season. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and they'll hold their position at-worst for the remainder of the season. They've won their last three consecutive games in efforts to avoid the play-in tournament and they still stand a chance to improve their playoff seeding with Miami and Indiana ahead by just one game.
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the 13-seed in the Western Conference and their playoff hopes have already been shattered. Memphis is just 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they come into this contest riding back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Bucks. They'll face Detroit one more time before heading back home and hosting Philadelphia.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Grizzlies Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: -12 (-110)
Moneyline: -800
Memphis Grizzlies: +12 (-110)
Moneyline: +570
Over: 208.5 (-110)
Under: 208.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Joel Embiid was able to return to the lineup for the 76ers following his injury just in time to save them from the play-in tournament. He scored 24 and 29 points in his performances against Oklahoma City and Miami, building upon a small three-game winning streak for the 76ers. The Heat and Pacers sit within just one game of Philadelphia in the stands, so they'd benefit from playing these last few games hard and trying to improve their matchup ahead of the playoffs.
With Joel Embiid returning to the lineup, the 76ers will finally be able to stop Jaren Jackson Jr. and give themselves a chance to win-out the rest of the season. They'll need to key-in on him as he's coming off a 35-point performance while toppling the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyrese Maxey has continued to carry the scoring load through Embiid's return and they're hoping the rest of their starters can get to full health as well.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
With the Grizzlies' season all but finished on the records and standings, they've been playing the part of spoilers over these last few games. With the Milwaukee Bucks trying to hang on to their two-seed, the Grizzlies went into Milwaukee and took the Bucks down 111-101. Jaren Jackson Jr. lit it up with 35 points and 12 rebounds en route to the win and the Grizzlies showed they still have some fight left inside of them for the remainder of these games.
With Philadelphia in a crucial spot to avoid the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies could once again spoil the party and make Philly's path to the Playoffs that much harder. They shot over 50% from the field in their last game and out-rebounded the Bucks 54-44. Joel Embiid's presence will be felt in the interior, but the Grizzlies stand a chance to catch him off-guard and not let him find his rhythm as he returns to action.
Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
While this game won't mean anything to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers are fighting hard to win-out and avoid the play-in tournament. They'll need to out-perform the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat for the rest of the season and they're currently riding a three-game streak, unbeaten since Joel Embiid returned for them.
Still, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking like they're still playing hard and Jaren Jackson will look to build upon his last performance. In the only other meeting between these two teams, the Grizzlies got the 115-109 win as Jackson scored another 30 points. Of course, Joel Embiid was injured for that tilt as well so we should see a different story this time around.
I think the Philadelphia 76ers know exactly what's at stake and they wouldn't have brought Joel Embiid back if they didn't want to avoid this play-in tournament. They're firing on all cylinders at the moment and they should be looking to give Kelly Oubre more scoring looks as Joel Embiid continues to ease himself in.
For our prediction, we'll roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to get the win and cover the spread. Their last three games have been an impressive display of determination and I expect them to do the same here.
Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +12 (-110)