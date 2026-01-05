The Cincinnati Bengals finished yet another disappointing season as they dropped the last game of the year to the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals were unable to hold on to a late lead and the Browns won the game 20-18 when PK Andre Szmyt kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play.

The Bengals finished the season with a 6-11 record after many NFL observers expected them to compete for the AFC North title. However, quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury early in the season and the Bengals fell into a deep hole. The Bengals had a bit of life after he returned to the lineup, but they were just 3-3 down the stretch and never threatened to make a run at a spot in the postseason.

The Bengals have failed to make the playoffs in any of the last three seasons. Even though they have one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receiver duos in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and one of the most talented quarterback in Burrow, the Bengals have gone backwards in recent years.

Burrow makes his feelings known after brutal season

Burrow is very unhappy with the state of the team. Cincinnati made it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and to the AFC title game the following season, but they have struggled badly since.

Burrow sounds like he is running out of patience with the organization. “We certainly are not where we need or want to be, not where I expect to be,” Burrow said. “We have to figure it out.”

The Bengals quarterback had indicated earlier that he may be willing to move on because the team has stumbled so badly in recent years. Burrow is 29 years old and should be in the prime of his career. He has played 6 years with the Bengals and after a promising start, the team has been a major disappointment.