Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference -- the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers -- will face each other on Christmas Day.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been unable to advance past the second round with Joel Embiid leading the way, but this seems like the year they can finally do it. The team will have a potential playoff preview when they face the Miami Heat on Christmas Day. In this article, we will explain how you can watch this holiday showdown.

When and where is the 76ers vs. Heat game?

The newly named Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will be the venue for this Christmas Day game. On Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers game will tip off.

How to watch NBA on Christmas Day: 76ers vs. Heat

ESPN will be broadcasting the game, and you can also watch it on live stream using fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami Florida

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: 76ers -1.5 | O/U 226

76ers storylines

Despite trading James Harden for a measly trade package, the 76ers have thrived this season. While some may consider that an example of addition by subtraction, the Sixers' success can be more so attributed to the breakout play of Tyrese Maxey.

The guard has stepped up in a big way while taking over a bigger role in Harden's place. Maxey is averaging 26.4 points per game, and he not only seems destined to win the Most Improved Player award but is even making a case as an All-Star starter.

While Maxey has emerged as an elite scoring option, there is still no doubt about who the top dog in Philadelphia is. Joel Embiid was last year's MVP, and he seems poised to take home that award again. Embiid is averaging 40.2 points per game in the month of December. Overall, he is scoring 35 points per game. Embiid is on pace to win the scoring title for the third straight season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Philadelphia hasn't advanced past the second round during the Embiid era, but they seem destined to break out this season. Playing the Miami Heat will be a good test for the 76ers. The Heat have made it to the NBA Finals twice in the previous four seasons.

Heat storylines

In recent seasons, the Miami Heat are a team that has often performed better in the postseason compared to the regular season. That remains the case this year, as the team was the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference only a week ago. That is mainly because the team got off to a slow start, though. Miami lost four of their first five games, but they soon followed that up with seven straight wins and have most recently won five of their last seven games.

The Heat seem to have their feet under them now, and they are winning in a similar fashion that has made them competitive in recent seasons. Jimmy Butler does all the little things, which is a rare thing for a star player, and Bam Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

The team also continues to get production from players you wouldn't expect. Former undrafted players like Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith have been impact players this year, and fans have attributed that to the Heat's culture. Even Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been one of the team's best players this season. The rookie wasn't selected until the 18th pick, but he has been arguably the third-best rookie in the league behind Rookie of the Year favorites Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.

Miami always seems to find help in unexpected places, and they may need that on Christmas Day. It will be a challenge for the Heat to take down the 76ers, but it is definitely possible, considering Miami's hot streak. Butler's status will be something to monitor since he hasn't played in a week.