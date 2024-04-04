The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to South Beach to face the Miami Heat on Thursday at Kaseya Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The 76ers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-105 on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. It was a great game, and Joel Embiid returned to the lineup after missing the past 29 games recovering from knee surgery. Initially, the Sixers looked like they were in trouble as they trailed by 10 points at halftime. But they cut the deficit down and rallied to win.
Embiid finished with 24 points, shooting 6 for 14 from the floor, including making all 12 of his free-throw chances. He also grabbed six rebounds and distributed seven assists. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way with 25 points while shooting 8 for 16 from the floor while also going 4 for 7 from the triples. Tobias Harris added 18 points while shooting 5 for 14. Unfortunately, Tyrese Maxey did not play, which limited the Sixers in their ability to get quick points. Philadelphia shot 46.2 percent from the floor, including 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. But they also held the Thunder to 42.5 percent shooting, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Somehow, they won despite turning the ball over 16 times.
The Heat defeated the New York Knicks 109-99 on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center. Terry Rozier led the way, exploding for 34 points and making eight shots from beyond the arc. Likewise, Jimmy Butler returned after missing a game due to illness to score 17 points while going 5 for 12. Bam Adebayo added 15 points. Also, Haywood Highsmith came off the bench to score 14 points.
The Heat shot 48.6 percent from the field, including 44.7 percent from the triples, and made 95.2 percent of their free throws (20 for 21). They won the board battle 39-30. Additionally, they won despite turning the ball over 17 times.
The Heat lead the all-time series 71-66. Furthermore, they are trying to win the season series against the 76ers. The Heat are also 6-4 against the 76ers over the past 10 games, including 3-2 over the last five at home.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Heat Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +120
Miami Heat: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 210.5 (-108)
Under: 210.5 (-112)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Embiid did a great job in his first game back after missing two months. Now, we will see what he can do in this one. The Sixers likely will bench him for one of the games from the back-to-back this weekend. However, he likely will play in this game. Embiid comes into this game, averaging 35 home and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.
The 76ers would like to have Tyrese Maxey back. But the team also wants him not to aggravate his hip injury. Ultimately, if he does play, he will come into this game averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Harris will attempt to do his part, and he averages 17.2 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the hardwood. Likewise, Oubre Jr. hopes to replicate his performance from the last game. He is averaging 15 points per game.
The 76ers will cover the spread if they can find open shots all over the floor. Then, they need to limit the turnovers and hold onto the rock.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat will try and take down the team right behind them in what could be a playoff match. But the Heat also have a chance to move up in the standings. Now, they need their best players to come through.
Butler is averaging 21 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the hardwood. Tyler Herro might return. Unfortunately, he has missed 36 games with a foot injury. But if he can return, he will certainly give the Heat a boost, as he averages 20.8 points per game. Rozier is averaging 16.8 points per game in 28 contests with the Heat.
The Heat will cover the spread if they can find opportunities to get through this defense. Then, they need to stop being careless with the basketball.
Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick
The Heat and 76ers are currently locked in the seventh and eighth seeds, respectively. Therefore, there is a strong chance these two will meet in the play-in unless one of them moves into the sixth seed. That is the goal here, as both teams would prefer to avoid the dreaded “win or go home” type scenario. The 76ers are 42-34 against the spread as they come into this game, while the Heat are 36-37-2 against the spread. If Herro returns, it might give the Heat a chance to cover the spread and blow out the Sixers. But the Sixers will make this game tighter, and Embiid will give them the extra push. The 76ers cover the spread on the road.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-108)