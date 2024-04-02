The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM EST. Hoping to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings, the Sixers will try to pick up a win on Tuesday night before going back on the road.
There is a major injury update hovering over this game, but it has yet to be answered. Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Thunder?
Originally listed as out due to the left-knee surgery he had in February to address his injured meniscus, Embiid has since been upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report and is expected to play, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Embiid was not at the team's pregame shootaround, according to a team official.
After slowly doing more and more on-court work before recently participating in practice sessions with the team, Embiid's return to the court has seemed like it was right around the corner. Now he will warm up with the intention of playing against the Thunder on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma City will be without All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and swingman Jalen Williams.
It was reported that Embiid is nearing a return and that the soonest it could happen is on Tuesday against the Thunder. Wojnarowski said that Embiid's return is “imminent,” and that his knee is “sound.” The 76ers' superstar center has missed the last 29 games after injuring his knee.
Embiid traveled with the 76ers on their recent road trip, watching them lose a close game to the Cleveland Cavaliers and defeat the Toronto Raptors while making a franchise-record 24 triples. His return to the court could not come at a better time, as the Sixers have lost seven of their last 11 games, falling into the play-in region of the Eastern Conference standings.
Tyrese Maxey, who missed the 76ers' last game, is listed as questionable with left-hip tightness. De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left-knee bone bruise) are listed as out. A team official said that Maxey did participate in the pregame shootaround.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play vs. the Thunder is still not fully answered for good despite the big man being upgraded to questionable. However, his chances of returning seem very likely as long as he doesn't injure himself during pregame warmups.
This story will be updated with any new information that comes out.