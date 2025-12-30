It didn't take long for Draymond Green to get a technical foul during the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Green has had a knack for racking up technical fouls and flagrant fouls throughout his career as the Warriors' enforcer on defense. This season, he has accumulated three technical fouls as he tries to avoid suspensions from picking up too many.

Unfortunately, he obtained his fourth technical foul of the season during Golden State's matchup against Brooklyn. What stood out about it is that it happened three minutes into the game as Green shoved Nicolas Claxton to the floor.

Draymond Green gets hit with a technical foul not even 3 minutes into Warriors-Nets 👀pic.twitter.com/zNv8EO064S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Draymond Green, Warriors played against Nets

Despite the mishap Draymond Green had, the Warriors locked in as they coasted to a 120-107 win over the Nets.

Article Continues Below

The game was close throughout the first three quarters as Golden State only led 89-85. Despite this, the Warriors didn't lose confidence as they outscored Brooklyn 31-22 to create enough distance to secure the victory.

Free throws, rebounding and inside scoring played key roles in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in all three categories by making 28 free throws, securing 40 rebounds and scoring 56 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Nets as they converted 17 shots at the line, grabbed 34 rebounds and produced 30 points inside the paint.

Six players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the win. Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Jimmy Butler III came next with 21 points and five rebounds, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points and six rebounds, while Gary Payton, De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard scored 10 points each. Meanwhile, Green provided seven points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Golden State improved to a 17-16 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Memphis Grizzlies and 3.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games and Minnesota Timberwolves by 3.5 games.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET.