The 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, while the Jazz have been struggling as one of the worst teams in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Jazz prediction and pick.

The 76ers struggled to start the season, but they have been playing much better recently. They are 11-17, and their stars have been injured. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time in some fashion, but they are playing great. They got a big win on Christmas against the Celtics and can ride that momentum in this game on the road against the Jazz and stay red-hot.

The Jazz have talent, but they are having a rough start to the season. Their main keys are in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. The Jazz have potential, and it helps that they have a very balanced offense. This is a massive opportunity for the Jazz to make a statement against a team as red-hot as the 76ers and rebound after a recent loss to the Cavaliers.

Here are the 76ers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Jazz Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -6 (-108)

Moneyline: -245

Utah Jazz: +6 (-112)

Moneyline: +200

Over: 222.5 (-108)

Under: 222.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: KJZZ/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has struggled this year and fallen off a cliff from last year. They are 29th in scoring at 106.4 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 44.3% from the field, and 25th in three-point shooting at 33.4% from behind the arc. Five players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.7 points per game. Then he also leads the team in assists with 5.4 per game. They should have their stars available in this game against Boston. This offense should look great with Embiid, George, and Maxey available in this game. Thanks to Maxey, this offense should score at will in this game against the Jazz, given how much their defense has struggled this season.

The 76ers' defense has played much better recently, but they are still having an inconsistent season as a unit. They are 10th in points allowed at 110.5 points per game, 25th in field goal defense at 47.7%, and 14th in three-point defense at 35.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Andre Drummond leads the team in rebounds with eight per game. Next, Joel Embiid leads the team in blocks at 0.9 per game. Finally, five 76ers average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Maxey leading at two. The 76ers are playing better recently and have been healthier. This defense has the ability to play well with its playmakers, but they are going up against a solid offense in Utah. They should still be able to find some success in this game against the Jazz on the road.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and has a lot of potential. They are 21st in scoring offense at 110.6 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 45.8%, and 15th in three-point shooting percentage at 36.9%. Six players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster and leads the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. Then, in the backcourt, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 5.7 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and he is the key. However, John Collins' athleticism is also huge for Utah's low-down. Then, Keyonte George is the floor general and makes things go in the backcourt. They have the balance to bother the 76ers, but Philly's defense is too good and should be able to slow them down.

The Utah Jazz have struggled on defense this year. They are 28th in points allowed at 119.6 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage defense at 48.2%, and they are 21st in three-point percentage defense and allow 36.7% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and leads the way at 10.9 per game. He is also the leader in blocks at 2.9 per game and just ahead of Taylor Hendricks, who has 1.3 per game. Finally, three players also average at least one steal, with Hendricks leading at 1.7 per game. This defense has struggled all season, and they get a statistically good matchup against a struggling 76ers offense, but they have been playing much better recently. It might not be a mismatch at all in this game.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are the better team and should win and cover this game. The Jazz have been struggling, and the 76ers will have the best players in this game, even if Joel Embiid may miss it. The 76ers should win, cover this game, and shut down the Jazz on the road.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -6 (-108)