‘A butt-kicking in every which way’: J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh sum up Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines passed yet another crucial test this season with flying colors, as they secured a convincing 41-17 win over the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

This Big Ten showdown was a pivotal test for Michigan’s stout rush offense and Penn State’s formidable rush defense. Michigan entered the game averaging 212.3 rushing yards per game, while Penn State ranked at fifth in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game with a 79.3 average.

In the end, it was Michigan who had the last laugh in the contest. The Wolverines tallied 418 yards on the ground against Penn State, and they orchestrated eight scoring drives on the day.

After the game, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who recorded 202 total yards in the conference matchup, was quite upfront with his evaluation of the Wolverines’ 24-point win over Penn State.

“Like Coach Harbaugh said in the locker room, ‘It’s a butt-kicking in every which way a butt can be kicked,'” McCarthy said.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was also much pleased with the effort from his team on both sides of the ball in what can be characterized as a “statement game.”

“The team made a real positive statement today,” Harbaugh said. “Call it a statement game? Call it a statement game.”

The Wolverines now boast a 7-0 record on the season, and they will have their bye week up next before they host Michigan State on Oct. 29 to close out the month.