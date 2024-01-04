Players can now play a remaster of Bethesda's biggest RPG for free.

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall was one of the most influential open-world, action role-playing games, setting the stage for Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim. However, due to its 1996 release date, it proves difficult to look at and play in modern times. Thankfully, this is no longer the case. After all, players can now play a remaster of Bethesda's biggest RPG via Daggerfall Unity.

As the name implies, Daggerfall Unity aims to recreate Daggerfall using the Unity engine. This allows them to not only improve the game's graphics but also update quite a lot of the original game's outdated controls and features. This includes the game's on-screen tank controls, the combat, and more. It also makes the interface somewhat easier to navigate, especially in terms of the controls. Of course, it's still more finicky compared to modern games, but it's still a huge improvement compared to the original.

To play the remaster, players will first have to install Daggerfall on their PC. Thankfully, following the fifteenth anniversary of the Elder Scrolls franchise back in 2009, players could download Daggerfall for free. It is also free to download on Steam. After installing the game, players must then download Daggerfall Unity, specifically the 1.0.0 release (as of this article). They must then open the application they downloaded, and navigate to Daggerfall's install directory. Once this is all set up, players can then begin to play the remaster.

When we say that Daggerfall is Bethesda's biggest RPG, we mean it. We don't mean the size, mind you. Daggerfall is only around 1GB in size, and the remaster itself is just 125MB on disk. What we mean is that the game's world is the biggest Bethesda has ever made, even compared to its latest Elder Scrolls game Skyrim. The game boasted a world size of approximately 209,331 square kilometers or 78,761 square miles, roughly “the size of Great Britain”. It also had 15,000 towns and a population of 750,000. This is way, way bigger than even Skyrim, which is around 37 square kilometers or 14 square miles.

That's all the information we have about the free remaster of Bethesda's biggest RPG, Daggerfall Unity. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.