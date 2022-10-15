A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date: When is A Plague Tale: Requiem Coming Out?

A Plague Tale: Innocence will soon have its story resumed. Here is when the A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date will be.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date: October 18, 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be coming out on October 18, 2022, on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch. However, it will be through its cloud gaming service, much like the game before it. This is understandable as the Switch may not be able to handle the sheer amount of processing needed for the rats in the game.

Rats. Plague. Inquisition. Death.

There are a lot of things you’d want to avoid, if you were in the shoes of Hugo and Amicia, orphan siblings forced to the wall in a world full of chaos and struggle. The plague-ridden medieval world will welcome you once again, but its inhabitants won’t be as welcoming. Rats. Inquisitors. Priests. Even the most innocent-looking could prove to be a threat. But as Hugo and Amicia, your only concern is you and your sibling’s survival. Would you be ready to do anything for each other?

A Plague Tale: Requiem is an action adventure game that has a very heavy focus on stealth. In this sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, players will embark to sea, headed into a breathtaking but twisted world of supernatural beings. New weapons, tools, and ways to overcome foes and obstacles are available in this sequel game, with enhanced graphics and visuals that will make every scene and emotion much more brutal and riveting.

With more experienced and far grittier protagonists, A Plague Tale: Requiem have players control tougher characters. Not so innocent and helpless as the ones in the original game, but much fiercer and daring.

Players can now pre-order the game on PS5 and the Xbox Series X ahead of the game’s release this October. A Collector’s Edition will become available as well, which comes with a 21cm resin statue of Amicia and Hugo, a vinyl record, lithographs, a replica of Hugo’s feather brooch, a collector’s box, and the game in a store-exclusive box cover.