Kyler Murray recently made headlines after the 24-year-old put pen to paper on a massive $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals. It was a long time coming, and while the amount is undeniably substantial, there’s also no denying that this young man has done enough to prove that he deserves such a huge contract.

One thing that caught the attention of the football world, however, was the rather bizarre homework clause that was included in his contract. The clause stipulates that Murray needed to study on his own for at least four hours a week. Let’s just say that it wasn’t exactly met with positive reactions. A case in point is Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon deciding to rip apart the controversial provision.

According to Moon, Kyler Murray’s homework clause represents a huge insult toward Black quarterbacks everywhere (via TMZ Sports):

“It’s something we were always accused of back in the day when they didn’t let us play,” Moon says. “That we were lazy, that we didn’t study, that we couldn’t be leaders, that we weren’t smart. So all those different things just kind of came to surface after we put all that stuff to bed over the years and just because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.

“So yeah, very embarrassing.”

Moon did not stop there. The Houston Oilers legend also shared his strong thoughts on the Cardinals’ decision to eventually remove the clause amid the backlash they received:

“The damage has been done,” the 65-year-old said. “He’ll have this riding on him every time he does something wrong in a football game. They’re going to say, ‘See, that’s the reason why that happened is because he didn’t study enough film last week,’ or whatever it might be.”