Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals was met with a sigh of relief. After an apparent dispute, the two sides seemed to finally agree on a deal to keep the quarterback in the team. However, as more details on the contract emerged, fans started to get more and more worried about their future.

The most controversial part of the contract was a clause included by the Cardinals. The clause seemingly mandated Kyler Murray to dedicate four hours of film study per week. The quarterback had infamously once said that he didn’t watch game film during his downtime. That, obviously, riled up fans. After the backlash from fans and some owners, the Cardinals have now removed this clause from the contract. (via Ian Rapoport)

The #AZCardinals have removed the controversial “independent study” clause from QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract, sources say, a move that happened yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022

Earlier in the day, Murray actually addressed this controversial clause for the first time since it came out. The Cardinals quarterback called the criticism about that clause “disrespectful”, as fans questioned his drive for the game. Murray pointed out that he wouldn’t have lasted in the league for as long as he did if he didn’t do preparation for the games.

What made this clause notable is how unprecedented this clause is in sports history. Many NFL execs reportedly said that no other player received a “study hall” clause in their contract like Kyler Murray. It led fans to question the Cardinals QB’s commitment to the team.

Clearly, the leaking of that clause has backfired on the team. We’ll see how Murray’s study habits look like after the initial requirement for him was removed.

EDIT: A few minutes after this change to Kyler Murray’s contract was announced, the Cardinals released a statement. Here’s what they had to say. (via Adam Schefter)