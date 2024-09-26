Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon recently revealed details about a conversation with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr regarding a potential role with Team USA.

Following a standout 2023-24 NBA season, Kerr, who is also the head coach of the U.S. men’s basketball team, floated the idea of Gordon joining the team for a future Olympics. While Gordon didn’t specify when the conversation occurred, it’s believed to have happened after the Nuggets’ January 4 victory over the Warriors, where Gordon scored a season-high 30 points in a 130-127 win in San Francisco.

Although the offer Steve Kerr made was in a lighthearted manner, Gordon has since used it as motivation to potentially join Team USA for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Cracking the lineup for such a prestigious team, historically filled with NBA superstars, is no small feat. The ultimate decision on Olympic roster selections lies with managing director Grant Hill, who oversees the selection of players for the U.S. team.

Gordon, who has already been on Hill's radar, was named one of the 41 finalists for Team USA’s roster during the 2024 selection process. While he didn’t make the final cut for that cycle, the 2028 Games could present a more realistic opportunity, especially with several veteran stars possibly stepping away from international competition by then.

Aaron Gordon could represent for Team USA in the 2028 LA Olympics

As players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are likely to retire from international duty in the coming years, younger talents like Gordon could find a place in the national team's future rosters. Known for his versatility, Gordon’s ability to defend multiple positions and contribute offensively without needing the ball could prove valuable for Team USA, which often relies on role players with specific skill sets.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, Gordon started in 73 games and averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 55.6 percent from the field. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes him a strong candidate for future international play.

In the past, Team USA has included players who aren’t necessarily elite scorers but contribute significantly through their defense and hustle. Gordon could follow in the footsteps of players like JaVale McGee and Jerami Grant, who made Olympic rosters thanks to their defensive prowess and ability to fit within a team-oriented system. Interestingly, Grant served as the starting power forward for Denver before Gordon took over that role, providing a potential blueprint for Gordon’s fit with Team USA.

By the time the 2028 Olympics arrive, Gordon will be 32 years old, but his defensive skills, championship experience with Denver, and ability to play alongside stars could position him as a strong contender for a spot on Team USA as they look to secure another gold medal.