Nuggets' Nikola Jokic made an impossibly difficult shot near the halfcourt line to win the game for them over the Warriors at the buzzer.

Nikola Jokic may be the most unguardable player in the NBA. On Thursday night, he showed that there may not be a player in today's NBA who's as capable as he is when it comes to making impossibly difficult shots after he made an astounding game-winner — a three-pointer along the hash line — to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and secure a 130-127 victory for the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets were trailing by double-digits with around five minutes remaining in the game; at that point, it seemed like it was going to be routine for the Warriors to play keep-away, with their veterans on the roster knowing how to protect leads. Alas, the Warriors went cold at the worst possible time. After Andrew Wiggins made a jumper to put them up by 18, 123-105, with 6:51 remaining in the fourth, they proceeded to go 1-12 from the field, with their lone field goal coming via a Trayce Jackson-Davis layup.

Credit must go to Nikola Jokic and company for having the heart of a champion; the Nuggets did not give up even when it was highly unlikely for them to mount a comeback. Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in the final six minutes of the game, Jokic put up nine during that span, and Peyton Watson even nailed a clutch three with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.

Denver also turned up the intensity on the defensive end. They forced a ton of tough jumpshots, allowing little in the way of dribble penetration, and it was their defense that gave them a chance to win the game when Jamal Murray caught an errant cross-court pass from Stephen Curry.

The fact that they took home the victory was unexpected in and of itself. But for them to take home the win in this fashion, over the Warriors no less, will cause some pandemonium in a locker room that will have even greater belief in their chances of defending the NBA championship come June. There may be many teams looking to dethrone the Nuggets, but make no mistake about it: the road to Larry O'Brien still goes through Denver.