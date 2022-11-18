Published November 18, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Thursday, it was announced that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge captured the American League MVP Award. The National League MVP Award went to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Each hitter had an incredible season, especially offensively.

Judge earned 28 of the 30 first place votes with Shohei Ohtani receiving the final two. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt captured 22 of the 30 first place votes while also winning in a landslide.

Friday afternoon, Judge’s current and Goldschmidt’s former teammate, Harrison Bader, took to twitter to congratulate them.

“I definitely tied a record somewhere for playing with the most MVPs in a single season – Judgey and Goldy CONGRATS – teammates like you make me grateful and humble beyond words.”

Bader started the 2022 season as a member of the Cardinals. He was dealt to New York prior to the trading deadline and played well for the Yankees. But he wasn’t the only one who let his thoughts be known. Longtime Cardinals utility man Matt Carpenter, who also joined Judge in New York this year, had something to say.

Carpenter went beyond what they accomplished on the field to talk about who they are as people.

“Congrats to @TheJudge44 and Paul Goldschmidt on the well deserved MVPs..great players, better teammates.They remind me so much of each other. Humble superstars. Relentless pursuits of excellence, love/respect for others, selfless leaders.The guys you’ll tell your grandkids about.”

It was both Judge’s and Goldschmidt’s first MVP wins of their careers. Both players have been close before and have been among the best hitters in the game for years. But there was little doubt this was their season to win the MVP.