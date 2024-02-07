Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a successful actor in both television and film. Let's take a look at his net worth in 2024.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth in 2024 is $20 million. Taylor-Johnson is a popular actor who has appeared in notable movies such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, Nocturnal Animals, and the Kick-Ass movie installments.

He is a two-time BAFTA Award-nominated actor and a Golden Globes Award winner. Let's take a closer look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth in 2024.

What is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth in 2024?: $20 million (estimate)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born June 13, 1990, in High Wycombe, England. He attended Holmer Green Senior School. At the same time, Taylor-Johnson also honed his acting skills at Jackie Palmer Stage School.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's early career as an actor

Taylor-Johnson started his career in acting as early as 6 years old by taking part in productions such as Macbeth and All My Sons. In 2001, he made his first appearance on television in the series Armadillo as the young version of Lorimer Black.

Roughly a year later, Taylor-Johnson made his big screen debut in the movie called Tom & Thomas. Since then, Taylor-Johnson became a fixture on television screens as a young actor. He appeared in television programs such as The Apocalypse, Behind Closed Doors, The Bill, Family Business, and Feather Boy.

In 2003, Taylor-Johnson made his way to the American movie industry after earning a role in the film Shanghai Knights. Afterwards, Taylor-Johnson continued to garner roles in American films.

These include The Illusionist, where he acted alongside Hollywood stars Jessica Biel and Edward Norton. However, it was his starring performance in Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging that skyrocketed him to stardom in England. The film grossed $14.9 million worldwide.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson making a name for himself in Kick-Ass

After his solid performance in Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging, this led to Taylor-Johnson getting cast as the main protagonist of the movie Kick-Ass, by portraying Dave Lizewski in the teenage superhero movie. He was able to act alongside Hollywood A-lister Nicholas Cage and a young Chloe Grace Moretz. Kick-Ass was relatively successful by grossing nearly $96.2 million around the world.

Three years later, Taylor-Johnson reprised his role as Dave Lizewski in the second installment of the franchise. This time around, Kick-Ass 2 grossed around $60.8 million worldwide.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson's notable movies

A year after starring in Kick-Ass 2, Taylor-Johnson made his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Quicksilver in Captain America: The Winter Solider. Roughly a year later, he reprised the role of Quicksilver, with more screen time, in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Avengers: Age of Ultron is one of Taylor-Johnson's most successful movies, having grossed at least $1.4 billion around the world.

Furthermore, in 2014, Taylor-Johnson also starred in Godzilla alongside MCU co-star Elizabeth Olsen. Godzilla grossed nearly $525 million worldwide.

Two years later, Taylor-Johnson appeared in Nocturnal Animals, where he acted alongside big-time Hollywood celebrities Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. For his role in Nocturnal Animals, Taylor-Johnson earned a Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2020, Taylor-Johnson made an appearance in the movie Tenet. The science fiction thriller film starred Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and John David Washington. According to a report by Movie Web, Tenet is one of Taylor-Johnson's top-five grossing films, raking in $365 million worldwide.

In 2022, Taylor-Johnson starred in the action film Bullet Train. He co-starred in the film with seasoned actors Brad Pitt and Joey King. The film raked in $239 million in gross sales worldwide. According to sources, Taylor-Johnson also raked in $600,000 for starring in the film.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson's future projects

new stills of aaron taylor johnson in ‘THE FALL GUY’ pic.twitter.com/VbXjKj3unA — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) November 25, 2023

After taking a break from acting in 2023, Taylor-Johnson is expected to have a big 2024. In fact, according to IMDB, the Kick-Ass star is set to star in a handful of movies including Nosferatu, Rothko, and The Fall Guy. However, among his upcoming films, the biggest of which will be Kraven the Hunter.

Taylor-Johnson is penciled to make Kraven come to life in the upcoming Sony superhero film. For starring in the movie, Taylor-Johnson will be enjoying a lucrative $2 million paycheck, as per reports. He will be starring alongside Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson's career as a producer

In 2018, Taylor-Johnson made his debut as a producer and writer in the film called A Million Little Pieces. Furthermore, he also starred in the film.

A Million Little Pieces grossed nearly $90K around the world. Taylor-Johnson will also be serving as a producer in one of his upcoming films, Rothko.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Aaron Taylor-Johnson's net worth in 2024?