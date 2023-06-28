AC Milan has made an official announcement regarding the signing of Marco Sportiello as their new backup goalkeeper, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old shot-stopper joins the Rossoneri as a free agent from Atalanta, adding depth to Milan's goalkeeping department. The deal between the two clubs is valid until June 2027, providing long-term stability for Sportiello at his new club.

Born in Desio, Italy, Sportiello began his football journey in Atalanta's youth system. He later embarked on a co-ownership deal with Seregno before returning to Atalanta, where the club exercised their option to buy back the remaining half of his rights without any cost. Sportiello's experience at Atalanta has helped him develop as a goalkeeper and establish himself as a reliable presence between the posts.

Although he has yet to make his official debut for the Italy U21 side, Sportiello has been recognized for his potential and was called up as a reserve goalkeeper for the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. His inclusion in the Italy training camp in May 2016 further highlights his standing in the Italian football scene.

Sportiello's arrival at AC Milan provides manager Stefano Pioli with added depth and competition in the goalkeeping position. He will serve as a backup option to the team's first-choice goalkeeper, providing crucial support and cover throughout the season. His experience and skills will contribute to the overall strength of the squad as Milan aims to compete at the highest level in domestic and European competitions.

The signing of Marco Sportiello represents AC Milan's commitment to strengthening their squad and building a competitive team capable of challenging for titles. With a long-term deal in place, both the club and the player have expressed their mutual trust and belief in each other's abilities. Milan fans will be eagerly anticipating Sportiello's contributions to the team's success in the coming seasons.