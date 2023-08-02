AC Milan's Portuguese winger, Rafael Leao, is setting his sights on big achievements at the club after signing a new long-term contract last month, reported by goal.com. The 24-year-old had an outstanding 2022-23 season with Milan, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists, including a memorable strike against Napoli in the Champions League, and now aims for new hights with the Ballon d'Or in his sight.

Leao's exceptional performances attracted interest from several top European clubs such as Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United. Despite the allure of other clubs, Leao decided to stay at AC Milan, where he believes he can achieve his objectives and continue his growth as a player. He expressed his contentment with the club, citing that winning the Scudetto together was a crucial factor in his decision to stay.

With his increased importance within the team, Leao has been given the prestigious number 10 shirt, signifying his status as a key player and a leader for the team. As he takes on a more prominent role, he aims to mentor new signings like Luka Romero, a young winger who recently joined from Lazio on a free transfer. Leao has been encouraging Romero to be confident and showcase his skills on the pitch.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Serie A season, which kicks off on August 21, Leao is focused on getting himself fit and ready for the new campaign. AC Milan's first match is away to Bologna, and the winger is determined to continue his impressive form and contribute significantly to the team's success.

Rafael Leao's ambition extends beyond club success as he aims to achieve individual accolades like winning the Ballon d'Or. His determination and drive to win major trophies, including the Champions League, make him an essential player for AC Milan's ambitions in the upcoming season.