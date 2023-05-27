AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has opened up about his constant smile on the field, explaining why he always plays with such a joyful expression, reported by goal.com. Fans have taken notice of the 23-year-old’s beaming smile, even during intense moments of the game.

When asked about his unique trait on his YouTube channel, Leao revealed that his smile is not a coincidence but a natural expression of his enjoyment while playing, even in challenging situations. “Everyone has their own way of showing when they do something they don’t like,” he explained. “For me, it has always been showing my teeth and expressing what I like to do. That’s why I always laugh, but it’s something that happens naturally.”

Leao’s cheerful demeanor reflects his love for the game and his positive attitude on the pitch. Despite the pressure and demands of professional football, the young winger finds joy in his performances and displays his passion through his infectious smile.

Furthermore, Leao demonstrated his humility by revealing the biggest accomplishment of his career so far: buying a house for his parents. He acknowledged the immense support they provided throughout his journey to the top and expressed his gratitude by ensuring their comfort and happiness. “They were the two people who helped me get to the top. They were always there and helped me. When you reach this level, you always have to pay these people back who helped you. For me, it was my mom and dad.”

As AC Milan’s season nears its end, with two remaining Serie A matches, Leao’s positive energy and stellar performances have contributed to the team’s pursuit of a top-four finish. With a crucial clash against Juventus on the horizon, followed by a final match against Verona, Leao’s unwavering smile serves as a reminder of his passion for the game and his desire to make a positive impact on the field.