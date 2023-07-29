AC Milan are set to announce their eighth signing of this transfer window. The Italian giants have had a busy window, announcing Christian Pulisic most recently. The USMNT international Yunus Musah is set to arrive at Rossoneri after Valencia agreed to minimize their transfer expectations.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan will complete the process of signing Musah from Valencia in the next couple of hours. Both clubs have a verbal agreement of €20m package. The Champions League semi-finalists will bid for Musah soon. Once Valencia accepts their offer, the USMNT star will head to Italy for the medical.

Reports also suggest that Valencia had an initial expectation of €25m for the midfielder. They have already rejected an offer of €18m (£15m/$20m) plus bonuses from AC Milan. Hence, the transfer negotiations between both parties for Musah's signature were at a deadlock.

Now, they have restarted negotiations and eventually agreed on a €20m package. It is reported that AC Milan were trying to make more concessions for this deal because they have understood that Musah only wants Rossoneri. The USMNT star has already agreed personal terms with the 2022 Scudetto winners. Eventually, the agreement will be public after a few more formalities are resolved between the two clubs. He will put pen to paper on a two million euro per year contract in Italy.

Musah grew up as an Arsenal fan and spent the majority of his initial football years in North London. He also had an Italian passport, which guaranteed that he wouldn't represent any non-EU team. He has made 108 appearances for Valencia, scoring five goals in four years.