AC Milan has turned their attention to Valencia‘s Yunus Musah as they look to bolster their midfield options, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian club has reportedly entered into concrete talks with Valencia regarding the talented midfielder, making him one of their top targets after securing the deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Negotiations between AC Milan and Valencia are currently ongoing, with an opening bid expected to be submitted soon. It is believed that a fee in the region of €20 million could be sufficient to reach an agreement for Musah's transfer.

Yunus Musah, born on November 29, 2002, is a promising American soccer player who operates as a midfielder. Despite being born in the United States to Ghanaian parents, Musah spent most of his formative years in Italy and England. He initially represented England at youth level before making a commitment to the United States national team in 2021.

The 20-year-old midfielder has shown tremendous potential and versatility during his time at Valencia in La Liga. His performances have attracted the attention of several top clubs, and AC Milan has now identified him as a key target to reinforce their midfield.

AC Milan's pursuit of Musah comes as part of their ambitious plans to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season. The club is determined to build a competitive team capable of challenging for domestic and European honors.

With negotiations ongoing, AC Milan will be looking to secure Musah's services as they continue to shape their midfield options. The talented American midfielder's addition would bring energy, skill, and versatility to the team, complementing their existing roster of talented players.

AC Milan fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on the progress of the negotiations as they hope to see Yunus Musah donning the iconic red and black jersey in the near future.