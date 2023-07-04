The city of Milan is set to witness a transfer battle between Inter Milan and AC Milan as they fight for the signature of Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old has been impressing in Spain over the past four years, showcasing his immense potential. With over 100 appearances for Valencia and 27 senior caps for the United States, Musah has caught the attention of both Milan giants.

AC Milan had been linked with a move for the talented midfielder, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is Inter who are now emerging as the favorites to secure Musah's services at San Siro. Inter have been closely monitoring Musah since his impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he once again displayed his abilities.

Inter sees Musah as a versatile addition to their midfield, offering both quality and cost-effectiveness compared to other targets like Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo, whose price tag continues to rise. AC Milan, on the other hand, have funds available following the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, but Inter is prepared to flex their financial muscles in pursuit of the Valencia midfielder.

There are rumors of a €17 million (£15m/$19m) price tag for Musah, and if Inter can meet Valencia's demands, the young American could become one of several American talents making their way to Italy in the current transfer window.

The transfer battle for Yunus Musah adds an intriguing chapter to the historic rivalry between Inter Milan and AC Milan. Both clubs recognize the immense potential of the midfielder and are keen to secure his services as they aim to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. As the negotiations unfold, the fate of Musah will soon be determined, and Milanese football fans await the outcome with great anticipation.