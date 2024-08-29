The Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson is not quite the same household name that her WNBA counterpart Caitlin Clark is, but she has carved out quite a name for herself as arguably the best women's basketball player on the planet.

Wilson and her peers will be featured in the upcoming NBA 2K25 video game, a historic moment for the sport and league. On Thursday, the NBA 2K25 Twitter account shared a video of Wilson making her plea to NBA 2K marketing director Ronnie 2K for her upcoming rating, which she said should be a 99 overall, the highest possible rating in the game.

Wilson's video came amid Wilson's recent accomplishment, which included her induction into a special club along with WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. Meanwhile, a historic performance by a member of the Dallas Wings spoiled one of the greatest performances of Wilson's basketball life.

Wilson's message to Ronnie2K was not surprising considering the improvements she made to her game. There's one specific improvement that seems to trump all others, according to her message to the Internet famous marketing wiz.

A'ja Wilson gets real on NBA2K25 rating

Wilson was asked about her rating by the NBA 2K2 Twitter account and revealed her answer.

“Um, that's what I strive to be, obviously I would love to be the highest rating but, you know, 98 right now, Ronnie (2K) needs to do better,” Wilson said. “I already know I'm a 99 so, you never know, we'll see,” Wilson added.

The Aces starlet has worked on her three-point shot the last four seasons. She did not attempt a three-point shot in her first four years but has since gone on to shoot over 35% from distance. In 2022, she shot 37.3 percent from the field on just over two attempts. In 2024, she shot 35.6 percent from three-point range on less attempts per game.

Sandwiched in-between was a 31 percent performance last season by Wilson during a year in which the Aces won the WNBA championship.

Aces' Wilson reveals why she deserves a 99

According to the well known 6-foot-4, 195 pound Aces center, her addition of a three-point shot is what should have cinched a 99 rating.

“It better be a 99,” Wilson says in the video below. “And I added a three to my game so what more can we say?” Wilson added with a hearty laugh for good measure.

While Wilson doesn't sound as serious about her rating as some NFL players have been on the best regarding their John Madden Football scores or some NBA players have sounded about their NBA 2K game ratings from years past, Wilson's bravado is a sign that she is looking forward to the game and its historic representation of WNBA players including herself.

Wilson will grace the cover alongside current Celtics great Jayson Tatum and ex-Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks and North Carolina Tar Heels star Vince Carter.

The Aces' star Wilson is clearly not as well known as Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark now.

By the time NBA 2K25 players get ahold of her video game avatar and begin using it in the latest iteration of the popular video game franchise, there is a real chance that she will skyrocket up the popularity charts fast.