A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces just keep on going. With their 79-74 triumph on Monday over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, the Aces stretched their incredible winning streak to 11 games, which ties the longest in the WNBA since 2023.

The team that had the same undefeated run in 2023? That was also Las Vegas. To win 11 games in a row is an undeniably great sign for the Aces. When they did it in 2023, they concluded that season by winning their second straight WNBA championship.

Aside from matching their own streak in 2023, the Aces' victory to begin the week gave them a sure seat in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. To date, on the Minnesota Lynx and the Aces have officially clinched postseason berths this season.

The Aces are on a mission to reclaim that throne after losing in the semifinals to the New York Liberty, who went on to defeat the Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Jackie Young led the way for the Aces against Chicago, as he finished with 22 points on a 9-for-13 shooting from the floor while adding seven assists, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. Wilson helped weather the storm brought by Sky star Ariel Atkins, as the three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player posted 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes.

Atkins paced the Sky with 30 points while Kamilla Cardoso and Reese had 19 and 10 points, respectively, for the losing side.

The Aces can't rest just yet, with five more games left on their schedule. Securing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs is a clear mission for Las Vegas, which is currently sitting in the third spot in the WNBA standings.

The Aces will next take on the Atlanta Dream this coming Wednesday on the road in a matchup between two of the top teams in the league, before another marquee showdown on Thursday versus the high-powered Lynx. Las Vegas will meet the Sky again for a backo-back set in Chicago on Sep. 7 and Sep. 9 before the Aces play their regular-season finale on Sep. 11 at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Sparks.