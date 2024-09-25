Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson continues to set records. After taking home the first unanimous MVP award in 27 years, Wilson started making playoff history on Tuesday night with a massive 24-point, 13-rebound performance to close out the Seattle Storm.

Wilson's strong outing helped her set the WNBA record for most playoff games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, according to StatMamba.

The Aces needed every bit of her contributions, including her 21-point, 8-rebound effort in Game 1, to overcome a gritty Storm team that made the two-time defending champs earn everything on the offensive end of the floor. The fact that Wilson helped the Aces get the job done in two games, thus avoiding a trip to Seattle for a decisive Game 3, is an added luxury.

Wilson was getting the job done on the defensive end as well, blocking two shots in the win on Tuesday night after sending away five shots in Game 1. Her performance backed up her standing as arguably the best defensive player in the world.

Wilson and the Aces are attempting to complete the rare feat of taking home three WNBA titles in a row, which has not been done since the Houston Comets won the league's first four championships from 1997-2000. There's still plenty of work to do, but Wilson's record-setting night got them off on the right foot.

Aces sweep of Storm sets up blockbuster Liberty rematch

The Aces and the New York Liberty both took care of business against frisky underdogs on Tuesday night, closing out their respective series in two games and setting up a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals. The two will meet in the semifinals this time, but the stakes feel similar. The Liberty have been the best team in the WNBA all season long, and the Aces are looking to defend their title on the three-peat hunt.

On the Aces side, it took them a little longer to get going in 2024 while Chelsea Gray recovered from her injury that she picked up last fall, and A'ja Wilson had to carry a larger load than usual on the way to her third MVP. However, Gray is back and playing her best basketball, and Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are capable of exploding on any given night.

For the Liberty, star forward Breanna Stewart hasn't quite had the same caliber of season as she did on the way to league MVP honors in 2023, but she has still been very good. On top of that, Sabrina Ionescu is playing the best basketball of her career, Jonquel Jones is still dominant inside, and Sandy Brondello has found two star defensive wings with a lot of size in Lionie Fiebich and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

The Aces and the Liberty almost always produce blockbuster matchups whenever they play against each other, and this best-of-five series will be no different. The stakes are high, but the talent level is even higher.