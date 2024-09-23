With the WNBA playoffs underway, the Las Vegas Aces are attempting to become only the second team in history to win three consecutive championships. A big reason why they have shot to do so is because of star player A’ja Wilson. Before the Aces opening round playoff game against the Seattle Storm, A’ja Wilson won her third career WNBA MVP award.

During Wilson’s acceptance speech, she dropped a beautiful take as to what this award means to her.

“On my best days and on my worst, I pray that I’m worthy of all the blessings that have come my way,” Wilson said. “The fact that anything I do gives another person and another Black girl a small bit of hope, that’s what keeps me going. Keeps me trying to be the best that I can be, always.”

A’ja Wilson won her first WNBA MVP award during the 2020 season. Her second award came during the 2022 season. This year, there was no doubt all season long that Wilson was the MVP. Her selection, voted on by members of the media, was unanimous.

Wilson finished third in the MVP voting last season, and there was one peculiar fourth place vote from someone in the media.

A’ja Wilson’s dominant season for the Aces



To say the 2024 season has been a good one for A’ja Wilson is an understatement. The Aces star set a record for most points in a single season while simultaneously becoming the first player in league history to reach 1,000 points in one year.

Wilson also set the league record for most rebounds in a single season. Although she won the MVP award, it’s possible she’s not done taking home hardware. She’s a legitimate candidate for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award as well.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Wilson is already one of the greatest players to ever play the game. She appeared in 38 games for the Aces this year at a little over 34 minutes per game.

She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots with splits of 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wilson’s points, rebounds, steals and blocked shots are all career-highs. And now, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP will attempt to win her third straight championship. It seems fitting that the last player to be a unanimous MVP recipient, former Houston Comet star Cynthia Cooper, was also part of the only team to three-peat so far.