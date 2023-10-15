The Las Vegas Aces tip-offed the WNBA Finals in dominating fashion, wining the first two games at home in an impressive way against the New York Liberty. The series shifted this weekend to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Game 3. With the Liberty facing a must-win situation, they came out in a dominant way pulling off a 87-73 win to avoid elimination and force a Game 4. It got worse for the Aces as star point guard Chelsea Gray left the game with an injury and did not return. After the game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon revealed what she knew about the injury as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Hammon said she believed it was a foot injury for Chelsea Gray but she hasn't spoken to the trainer so isn't 100% sure https://t.co/avXSIUaX0E — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) October 15, 2023

Chelsea Gray suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter during the Aces Game 3 loss to the Liberty. She was unable to walk on her left leg and was helped once she reached the locker room arena. While it was unclear where the injury was, Hammon mentioned she thought it was a foot injury.

Gray has been one of the most important players on the team, perhaps only behind A'ja Wilson. Gray is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP. Before she left the game, she had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Throughout the playoffs, Gray has been averaging 16.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

If the Aces want to win back to back championships and avoid the Liberty tying the series up in Game 4, they will need Gray.