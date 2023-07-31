Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson just reminded the Dallas Wings and everyone watching Sunday's game why she is the reigning WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson hosted a block party against the Wings as she recorded six rejections in just the first half of the contest. Not only that, but she also dominated offensively with 14 points at the half as the Aces built a 58-41 lead.

Sure enough, WNBA fans were left in awe by her performance, especially her season-high in blocks. After all, even in the NBA, such incredible two-way display is rarely seen.

“I genuinely believe A’ja Wilson could play in the NBA. She’s so damn dominant,” a Twitter user wrote. Another commenter said, “A'Ja Wilson is nice for real didn't know she was like that.”

Others couldn't help but express their belief that she might repeat as the MVP and DPOY after such electric display. The Aces' continued domination in the WNBA might just help her case as well.

“A'ja Wilson for MVP & DPOY,” a fan added.

A fourth supporter noted, “A'ja Wilson is the best player in the W and there is no debating about it! What she does defensively separates her from the rest. It's very comparable to Sylvia Fowles and her dominance in the paint. It really impacts the game in ways that cannot be matched or measured by stats.”

Here are more reactions to Wilson's play against the Wings:

A’ja Wilson is hosting her own block party ❌ Wilson blocked 6 shots in the first half alone 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NH8NZJDA79 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

Wilson may have failed to add another block in the second half, but she finished with 22 points and seven rebounds as the Aces beat the Wings 104-91.

What a night indeed for Wilson.