When Adam Cole and MJF threw their hats into the ring to wrestle not once but twice at All In in order to legitimize their friendship in the most wrestling way possible, with Tag Team Championship gold, it turned heads around the professional wrestling world.

Sure, All In is the wrestling show, with 80,000+ fans paying up to show up in person and hundreds of thousands more watching from home and/or Dave & Busters, but working two matches? Against one of the hardest-hitting tag teams in professional wrestling, no less, Aussie Open? How would that work?

Well, as it turns out, petty darn well for the soon-to-be main eventers.

Despite the best efforts of Aussie Open to start things off with a bang, brawling with the best bros before the bell officially began, Cole and MJF slowed things down once the bout became official, with the four men in the ring taking in the gravity of an event eight times as big as its predecessor.

As Renee Paquette, Paul Wight, Kip Sabian, and Anthony Ogoggo noted before the match began on the Zero Hour panel, this match wasn't so much about who would win but how would Cole and MJF work together with one of the biggest main events in professional wrestling history waiting for them at the end of the show.

Well, as it turns out, the duo worked together like they've been teaming for a decade, with Cole opening the ropes for a suicide attempt that ultimately never came and their finisher, the Double Clothesline, set up to perfection by an MJF Kangaroo Kick for the 1-2-3. While the night may not end with Cole and MJF being friends, this moment gave fans a chance to enjoy their very weird union one more final time.