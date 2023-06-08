After besting three opponents in the co-main event of Double or Nothing and then lamenting the fact that he's running out of viable challengers in AEW, MJF marched down to the ring on Dynamite to discuss his summer plans before WWE can enter into “The Bidding War of 2024,” but unfortunately wasn't able to get too deep into his itinerary, as none other than Adam Cole made his way down to the ring to lay down the proverbial hammer.

Fortunately, MJF seemed genuinely excited to talk to “Mr. Undisputed Elite” and even marked out a bit, discussing how he followed in his path to become a future World Champion.

“I was instantly hooked. I was genuinely, instantly hooked,” MJF said. “And when I started training to become a pro wrestler, I got as much of your tape as I could possibly get my hands on, I watched you all the way to your days in CZW, where you won championship gold. I watched you go to every single top independent and become the hottest free agent in the world. And then, I watched you go down to Florida and watched you shock the system. You were Shawn Michael’s hand-picked guy; you were so good you became the greatest champion in the history of that company, and that, my friend, is undisputed.”

Aw, that's pretty sweet, right? MJF is a long-time fan of Cole, and finally, he's going to have a kind, respectful feud worthy of a WWE champion? Nope, MJF went for just about every low-hanging fruit he could reach and stomped them into the ground.

#AEW World Champion, #TheDevil, @The_MJF demands some actual competition! Who will be game enough to step up??

MJF goes full-on scorched earth in a brutal Adam Cole takedown.

After buttering up Cole to bring down his defenses, MJF went right for the juggler, boldly declaring that Vince McMahon was right and that his foe just isn't main event material.

“I was a mark for Adam Cole, I was, I was, because you were that good, so I followed in your footsteps, I went to CZW where I won gold, I became a top name on the independents, and then I signed on here in AEW and deep down in my heart, I knew one day you’d make the jump and when you did, me and you would have the rivalry of a lifetime; two generational talents, MJF versus Adam Cole… but then this guy showed up. What happened to you, man? You used to be the Panama Playboy; now you’re the Panama Game Boy. You sit at home behind your computer playing Twitch, hiding from the sun looking like a virgin Golem, meanwhile Brit Baker keeps leaving the house with your balls firmly in her purse,” MJF said to boos from the crowd.

“And to make matters worse bud, didn’t you used to have the body and the physique of a world champion? Now, no offense, you’re so frail, you make crack wh**es jealous. You’re just not hitting the same way you used to bud and I see what these people say online, they’re saying ‘it’s not your fault,’ they’re saying this company simply not showcasing you properly and to you people, I say you don’t have a ******* clue what you’re talking about. This company has done everything in its power o take you cool, the lights, the music, the cool t-shirts, the big match opportunities, giving you and your girl your own reality show. Do you know what they do to make MJF cool? They ring the freakin’ bell.

“Sound familiar? Greatest singles dog collar match of all time, greatest dog collar match of all time, greatest four-way of all time. The world champion, the greatest professional wrestler on God’s green earth. I have beaten every single top guy these people thought were on my level. What makes you think you’re any different bud? And before you answer that, I read a nasty little rumor about you online buddy. I read a rumor that the reason you made the jump to this company is because a certain individual in Titan Towers didn’t think you had top guy potential and that individual’s name was Vince McMahon. And when I heard that, I though, ‘my god, the old man has finally lost his marbles’ how do you not see top guy in Adam Cole? But I gotta be honest bud, now that I’m standing eye to eye with you in my ring, do you know what I think? I think Vince was right!”

Welp, there you have it folks, MJF-Adam Cole is firmly the next feud for the AEW World Champion, and he even agreed to a match at some point in the future after his foe was able to say his peace, though not before calling him “Keith Lee's manager.” While some fans are already calling the feud bunk, as they feel Cole isn't on the same level as MJF, Tony Khan has fully pulled the trigger on the idea, and it looks like that'll be the story for the next few weeks or maybe even months.