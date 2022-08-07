3 factions who should win AEW’s World Trios Championship

In the world of wrestling, there’s nothing more exciting than the christening of a new championship belt; it presents the promise of exciting new matches, more performers featured on Pay-Per-Views, and even if the purpose of the belt is rather confusing, as was the initial rollout of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship ahead of Forbidden Door, the end result is almost always good, outside of, say, the 24/7 Championship.

So naturally, when AEW finally announced the belts fans have been waiting, oh, about three years for, the AEW World Trios Championship, it generated quite a pop, to say the least.

Initially expected to be debuted on an edition of the Jericho Cruise – which one nobody is really quite sure of – the belt will instead be handed out at All Out 2022, with a spot in the final match to decide the inaugural winners earned via a tournament held over the month of August. While no teams have yet been announced for the big show, that hasn’t stopped fans and wrestlers alike from discussing the inner workings of the event and theorizing about which teams have the best chance of pulling out the win at the Chicago-based Pay-Per-View.

Because of the tournament, the Undisputed Elite officially broke up, or at least kicked out The Young Bucks, while other teams like the Best Friends have made it their mission to reconvene around a common goal after a string of bad luck cost them more than a few matches in singles and tag team action. While none of these teams have officially secured spots in the tournament just yet, there are a few front runners who deserve to be strong favorites for the belts come September 4th.

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV! Get your tickets right here! 🎟️ https://t.co/5ZmgcxqUTJ pic.twitter.com/WnkjJJGsfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2022

AEW should put the straps on one of these three teams.

3. Best Friends

If the Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, want to be in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, why not give them a spot in the event? Better yet, why not push them hard, book them for a spot in the main event, and let the duo win the darn thing in the biggest tag team surprise since Private Party beat The Young Bucks on the first episode of AEW Dynamite?

I mean, think about it; the faction has never won championship gold in AEW, are three of the longest-tenured performers in Tony Khan’s company, and would provide an incredibly interesting swerve at the top of a brand new, yet well-established division. What better way to introduce the belts and prolong the storyline between The Young Bucks, the “Hangman,” the Undisputed Elite, and maybe even Kenny Omega than to have Adam Cole interfere in a championship match, give the Best Friends the belts, and ultimately make Orange Cassidy a champion?

That certainly sounds “Freshly Squeezed.”

The Best Friends are at their best… together. Tune into TNT NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE from Grand Rapids! pic.twitter.com/rWiwz6vA4p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

2. House of Black

Despite being a fixture of AEW programming for the last six months, the Kings of the Black Throne, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, have only wrestled together in an AEW ring on five occasions, first in March on the Revolution Buy-in, then again on three episodes of Rampage, once on Dark, and finally at Double or Nothing 2022, where the trio secured a win over Death Triangle thanks to a little help from Julia Hart.

Now granted, some of that has to do with Buddy Matthews returning to Australia for an excursion of sorts over the month of July, where he wrestled the likes of Alex Zayne, Brian Cage, and Alex Hammerstone, as part of WSW and in a Ballroom Brawl versus 19 other opponents at MCW’s Ballroom Brawl show, but if AEW wants him back and the book dictates a big-time push for the House of Black, one would assume the former disciple of Seth Rollins would return with much haste. If that happens, expect big things from the “Pegan” trio, as they have ready-made feuds with the Blackpool Combat Club and with the trio of Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro ready to go.

1. The Hung Bucks

And last but not least, the team everyone wants to see with hold around their waists: The Hung Bucks.

That’s right, after watching his former friends get beaten down by Adam Cole and his Undisputed Brothers in Arms, “Hangman” Adam Page’s decision to charge the ring with a big metal pipe not only signified a return of AEW’s original faction, The Elite, and also a face turn for the Young Bucks, and a new favorite to win the AEW World Trios Championships. While much has been written about the trio since their fateful encounter (here actually), all you really need to know is this: If Kenny Omega can’t return to reunite the right proper Elite trio that started it all, why not give the straps over to the next best thing and really “give the people what they want?”