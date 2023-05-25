A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After weeks of feuding back and forth, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho officially signed their contracts for an Unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing, with the stage now set for an all-out war under the bright lights of Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend.

Finally, after weeks of back and forths, from Jercho orchestrating a beatdown on Britt Baker at the hands of Saraya to Roderick Strong leading “The Ocho” outside in a Falls Count Anywhere match, fans will get to see the two former WWE standouts test their mettle in an AEW ring, even if the odds will be against the former Undisputed Era’s leader, as the Jericho Appreciation Society holds a five-to-two advantage.

Fortunately, Cole saw this one coming, and after some heavy build-up on the mic, he announced the arrival of a third to their party, but not who you would expect.

That’s right, despite having a pair of Undisputed Era members who need to be accounted for, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, Cole instead took things back to his VHS tape-sharing days and called upon ECW legend Sabu to serve as his third at Double or Nothing, bringing “The Crazed Kamikaze” into an AEW ring for the first time in his career and getting him in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2021, when he wrestled Mr. California at XWW Baptized In Blood.

Though this won’t technically count as a match on Sabu’s resume, it’s pretty incredible to see the ECW legend in an AEW ring, especially as part of an Unsanctioned match with Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.