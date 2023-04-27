A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Folks, it’s official: Roderick Strong is #AllElite, leaving WWE and NXT to rejoin his Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole on Dynamite.

That’s right after unsuccessfully lobbying for his release from WWE for what felt like years, first when the rest of Undisputed Era left the brand and then when he was working with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile under the Diamond Mine moniker, Strong was last seen on NXT in the hospital, where he was laid out and beaten down by the then-factionmate Damon Kemp ahead of an eventual match at Halloween Havoc in October of 2022.

Officially out of action since all the way back in August of 2022, when he lost a match to Apollo Crews on NXT 2.0, Strong returned to the ring on AEW Dynamite when, after Adam Cole was getting beaten down by the members of the JAS, he joined Orange Cassidy and Bandido to even the odds and run off the heels. Shortly after the segment, AEW officially announced Strong’s addition to the roster and even gave him his #IsAllElite banner, which is how you know the signing is legit.

What does the future hold for Roderick Strong in AEW? Only time will tell, but with his first official match as a member of the AEW roster booked for the next edition of Dynamite, when he’ll join Cole, Bandido, and Cassidy in an eight-man tag match against Matt Mennard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia, it’s clear the former Ring of Honor standout isn’t looking to fill a coaching role in Tony Khan’s company and is instead looking to prove his mettle once more.