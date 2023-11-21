After officially making the jump from WWE to AEW back in October, Adam Copeland rejected the idea that he's a traitor.

When Adam Copeland made the jump from WWE to AEW back in October, it left more than a few fans with hurt feelings.

Granted, it felt pretty obvious that the pairing had run its course, as WWE gave Edge one final match on SmackDown against Sheamus that was presented like a massive deal, but behind the scenes, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was preparing to transition the “Rated-R Superstar” into more of a legendary special attraction instead of the kind of performer who takes part in regular storylines week-in, week-out.

Did Copeland harbor any ill will towards WWE for their stance? No, he's said on multiple occasions that he's still a fan of the promotion, and they left on good terms, but in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, he acknowledged the fans who feel betrayed, even if he doesn't personally agree with their takes.

“You know, it’s interesting. Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fan base in switching companies that [said], ‘Oh, he’s a traitor.’ But, man, nobody’s a traitor. We left on great terms,” Adam Copeland said via 411 Mania.

“And for me, here’s how I Iook at it. Paul Newman did movies for Paramount. He also did movies for MGM. Did you not watch them because they were MGM, and you have this really, really, like, strong opinion about Paramount films? Like, that’s what we’re talking about here, right? For me, I’m doing all I ever wanted to do, and I’m getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn’t I do that?”

Say what you will about the legacy of Edge, his in-ring abilities, and what he still has left in the tank, but leaving a part-time role in WWE for a full-time role in AEW makes all the sense in the world for Copeland the man, as he's just as valuable to his new company as his expansive opportunities are for his this final act of his career.

Adam Copeland loves the freedom AEW presents himself.

Elsewhere in his interview with Adrian Hernandez, Adam Copeland was asked about what excites him about AEW and all of the opportunities it presents him at this stage of his career.

Despite having 25 years of experience in WWE alone, with more matches, big moments, and memorable experiences than almost anyone else to ever lace up a pair of boots, Tony Khan's company presented a whole world of new possibilities, which is I credible to find at this stage of the proverbial game.

“This one was just so different. I feel like I became the king of the comeback, almost to the point of parody, where it’s like, ‘Okay, I come back every three months.' So every time I come back, it’s almost like a comeback. This was coming back to be back. I think that was what the difference was, whether anybody knew that at the time, but this was coming back to be there, to be full-time, to try and create as many stories as I can while I can with all of these talents that I’ve never laid hands on before,” Copeland said via Fightful.

“That night was the first night I shared a ring with Darby, first night I shared a ring with Luchasaurus, first night I shared a ring with Nick Wayne, with Sting. All in my debut. So far, I’ve not wrestled someone that I’ve wrestled before. I got in with The Righteous before and Lance Archer the other night. That’s fun. I’m in there with all of these different characters, and it’s just exciting. At 50 years old, at this stage of my career, to have a wide-open blank slate in front of me, I think anyone who’s truly really involved in the creative process and also really still loves what they do, they’d do exactly the same thing I did.”

Asked if Copeland plans to leave it all in the proverbial ring for this particular run, the “Rated-R Superstar” said yes before naming off a few more Superstars he wants to mix it up with before he calls it a career.

“I guess that’s just it, right?” Copeland added. “I know the time is limited. When you reach a certain point and a certain place and you both kind of realize together, ‘Ah, that might be it,’ but I look over here, and yeah, there’s Omega, and yeah, there’s Okada occasionally, who was the other guy involved in that match that I was like, ‘Woah, okay.’ There’s just so many different possibilities and again, a blank slate in terms of that roster and looking at it, and looking at Jay White and looking at MJF, and Adam Cole when he’s back, and Keith Lee and Malakai Black, House of Black, and teaming with FTR. Dude, I just told you three years’ worth of programming, just in the names I’ve mentioned alone, and I’ve touched none of them. If people don’t understand why I did what I did, there’s your answer. I still really love this, and I want to do as much as I can in different ways.”

Well, considering Copeland can already check “wrestling in Stings final March in California” off of his proverbial checklist, it's safe to say his AEW run is already living up to his expectations. Where it goes from here, however, really does remain to be seen.