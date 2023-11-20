After making his Pay-Per-View debut away from WWE, Adam Copeland reflects on working with Sting and Darby Allin in AEW.

When Adam Copeland took the ring at AEW Full Gear, he experienced a whole lot of firsts.

It was Copeland's first time working a Pay-Per-View for AEW, his first time wrestling in the Kia Forum, and, if you can believe it, his first time working a “Premium Live Event” under his real name, with his last 141 appearances coming under the Edge moniker in WWE.

Impressive? You bet; Copeland was able to secure a win wrestling his first match alongside Sting, and was even able to share the ring his his life-long best friend Christian Cage, even if he did his best to avoid wrestling the “Rated-R Superstar” whenever the duo shared the ring together.

Taking to social media to celebrate the occasion, Copeland discussed just how much fun he had getting back into the professional wrestling business and just how energized he feels for the future.

“I'm 50 years old. In the second and not really supposed to be happening, final act of my wrestling career,” Adam Copeland shared on social media. “Last night I felt like the 17-year-old kid stepping into that concrete-like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man. To team with Darby Allin who is one insanely(keyword insane) talented dude, who by the way hopped on a redeye after this match to go train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest, is invigorating. To team with one of my idols Sting in his last match in California. To share the same space and be a peer of his, well 12 yr old Adam wouldn't be able to fathom that. H*ll 50-year-old Adam doesn't. LA, you brought it. That was a bucket lister. Thank you.”

Taking part in a six-man tag to open up the show that lasted just over 15 minutes – a match more relevant for “Captain Charisma” taking Ric Flair to, as Taz would say, “yam bag city” – Copeland proved that he belongs as a member of AEW, even if his match was largely overshadowed for reasons good and bad by the Texas Deathmatch, the main event, and the Young Bucks throwing an absolute fit after losing to the Golden Jets. And the best part? With multiple years left on his contract, he's only getting started.

Nick Wayne reflects on wrestling Adam Copeland and Sting.

Speaking of firsts, Full Gear also marked Nick Wayne's Pay-Per-View for AEW, his first time wrestling in the Kia Forum, and his first time wrestling on a major American wrestling promotion's “Premium Live Event,” though that has more to do with being 18 than a 25 year career in WWE.

Discussing one of the biggest weekends of his career thus far with ROAR Around The Ring, Wayn reflected on just how quickly his career has come together.

“This is actually my first pay-per-view that I’ve done for AEW. I was a part of WrestleDream, but I was on the Zero Hour, I wrestled Luchasaurus,” Nick Wayne said via Fightful. “This is my first main card pay-per-view event, but the preparation has been crazy, mentally and physically. I’m training as hard as possible, I mean I’ve been training as hard as possible, but now you’re thinking that everything is leading to this pay-per-view. Being in this type of match teaming with Christian Cage and facing Adam Copeland and Sting, and being a part of one of Sting’s last matches as his retirement is coming up in February, it’s a huge honor to be a part of this match. It feels crazy knowing that I’m a part of this match at eighteen years old, I’m very grateful to have this opportunity.”

Though he's technically been signed to AEW for well over a year, working matches in GCW and beyond before he turned 18 and graduated high school, Wayne has only debuted for the promotion back in July, when he wrestled fellow Pacific Northwest stalwart Swerve Strickland. Since then, Wayne has turned heel on his long-time friend Darby Allin, became a member of Christian Cage's Patriarchy faction, and officially wrestled his first Pay-Per-View match against legends like Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. All things considered, it's safe to say Wayne's whirlwind of a run through the professional wrestling business is off to a pretty incredible spot and, more likely than not, won't be slowing down any time soon.