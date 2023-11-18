After a little under two months in AEW, Adam Copeland reveals the factors that led to the end of Edge in WWE.

Adam Copeland has been a member of the AEW Galaxy for just under eight weeks following his massive debut at the end of WrestleDream in Seattle, Washington.

Since that fateful Sunday, Copeland has wrestled exactly two matches, a slight uptick from his “wrestle rate” in WWE, provided support to the thrown-together faction of Darby Allin, Sting, and Ric Flair, and has officially agreed to his first Pay-Per-View match since January of 2022 in AEW, joining his faction-mates in a trios match against The Patriarchy, aka Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

While the jury is still out on Copeland's run in AEW and how it stacks up to his time in WWE from the Judgment Day and beyond, the most notable difference has been just how frequently the “Rated-R Superstar” has appeared on weekly television, with nary a week passing without a television appearance.

Discussing how his experience in AEW has differed so far versus his time in WWE in an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Copeland explained how he's been able to do more of what he wants to do while working under Tony Khan, be that in sharing creative ideas or in telling more long-term storylines as opposed to being a “special attraction.”

“What I’ve noticed is the creative process and some of the freedom that comes along with that, and I think that’s been really fun,” Adam Copeland told the NY Post. “Not that I haven’t had creative freedom, I’ve been very lucky in that regard over the years. But it’s different when there are not shareholders, and it’s different when there is a different structure in that regard.”

Discussing his newfound creative freedom further, Copeland celebrated Tony Khan's willingness to take ideas from his wrestlers and use them, with the “Rated-R Superstar” finally ready to flex his creative muscles in the ring, instead of on digital shows and online exclusives.

“Tell stories, and I think have more input into those stories, too,” Copeland added. “That to me is what I always thought we are is storytellers. To be able to have more of a voice in that regard is exciting. That’s not to say that I didn’t have that to a degree. Twenty-five years in a place (WWE) you are gonna have that trust and all of those things, but I also understood it’s a different animal. There’s more to answer to. With this, it feels like maybe just a few more chances taken in order to see what is gonna stick to the wall. Sometimes some isn’t gonna stick. It’s exciting the process to see what does. To sit down with a guy like Jey, with Christian, and kind of start mapping out this story when we are at this stage of our careers, it’s just fun.”

Whoa, Christian Cage and Copeland are actually working together? Don't they hate each other, or doesn't at least the former hate the latter? Unlike in WWE, where Kayfabe is easy since both sides receive their marching orders from the same source, in AEW, sometimes feuding partners have to work out the plotting of their in-ring plans, which is both something new and a throwback to the good ole days of professional wrestling.

Adam Copeland reveals his biggest disconnection with WWE.

Discussing his professional wrestling plans both now and moving forward a little further in his interview with the New York Post, Adam Copeland was asked about the biggest disconnect between himself and WWE when it came to their contractual negotiations before his deal came to an end, and let it be known that, after slowly seeing his guaranteed dates shrink with each passing year, he wanted another chance at being a full-time guy.

“I think from their perspective, and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much, then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates,” Adam Copeland noted. “With that though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff. And I know it sounds great on paper and don’t get me wrong it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this man. I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before.”

Could Copeland have survived as a part-time player in WWE, working a few matches a year with a limited amount of time afforded to set up meaningful angles? Sure thing, but then again, after losing a decade of his career due to a forced retirement, why not give it a shot working alongside his best friend in a long-term capacity? After decades in the ring, it's clear Copeland feels energized by the prospects of trying something new.