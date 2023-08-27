In a move that turned more than a few eyes, Kenny Omega and his Golden Elite buddies “Hangman” Adam Page and Kota Ibushi took the ring against Bullet Club Gold – “Switchblade” Jay White and “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson – and Konosuke Takeshita in the second match of All In, immediately following the match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe for the “Real” AEW World Championship.

Considering Punker and Jack Perry reportedly got into it before the first official match of the show, apparently over the former “Jungle Boy's” comments about using real glass in a spot, some worried if the match would begin with an impromptu brawl between “The Best Bout Machine” and the “Best in the World,” but thankfully, that didn't happen.

No, the real drama came at the end of the match when, as Kenny Omega was on a darn roll, V-Triggering anyone who got in his way, Takeshita snuck back into the ring and rolled “The Cleaner” for the 1-2-3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now granted, this finish made sense, as Omega has famously lost all of his big matches since being betrayed by Don Callis, largely because of the intervention of the “Invisible Hand,” but fans were not happy about it, as a mixture of boos and groans filled Wembley Stadium, and fans online complained too, with more than a few fans calling it a “bulls**t finish” in the comments section of AEW's official post on Twitter.

Would it have been better to see Omega, Ibushi, and Page go over? Yes. Would it have been better to even have the trio lose but do so in a definitive way, with momentum building to an explosive climax via something like a Blade Runner? Sure thing, but then again, if you're to book a surprise finish, it's going to leave more than a few folks surprised.