After delivering one of the greatest matches in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ran it back on North American soil for the first time since 2015 at Forbidden Door II in front of 14,000 ruckus fans in Toronto.

How did it turn out? Well, the match was so good, it led some, like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to call the match a “thing of beauty” on Busted Open Radio.

“Without a doubt that was a piece of art last night. That was that was a thing of beauty. A thing of beauty as a joy forever. From the entrances to the look on Ospreay's face, from the moment we seen him to Kenny eating up the hometown crowd or the Canadian crowd. The use of blood, the flag, outside interference, the referee, the way Will Ospreay took Kenny Omega's head and drove it into the announce table. The way Kenny Omega took the announce table. The stairs, the this [and] that [and] the other thing…everything came together in that match. Everything I could have possibly wanted. I legitimately found myself watching the match as a kid again, mouth open. Oh my God, what's gonna happen next?” Bully Ray said via Wrestling New.

“They registered correctly, they sold correctly. You want to say that there was maybe a couple of gratuitous kick outs on huge moves. Okay, fine. It's called creative license and throwing that one out the door. There was one time and the match three-quarters of the way in that I said they blew the people up, they might not be able to get them back. I was genuinely concerned for Ospreay and Omega because I thought maybe they went too far. Too far meaning that the people were just emotionally shot. And then Kenny kicked out on one?”

When his co-host, Dave Lagreca, pointed out the moment that really took fans up a notch was when Omega kicked out of his own finisher, the One Winged Angel, at 1, Bully agreed, comparing the moment to one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time, Hulk Hogan.

“And the only thing I can possibly compare it to is Hogan kicking out at one and being on his knees and starting to do the shake,” Ray said. “Because Kenny got the same reaction. And if I can compare a talent to Hulk Hogan and the reactions that Hulk Hogan would get, you must be doing something right. So I can't say enough good things about the match.”

Was Omega's reaction “Hogan-esque?” Yes; while the “Best Bout Machine” doesn't get mentioned in the same sentence as the Hulkster all that often, in Toronto at Forbidden Door, you would think Omega was the best wrestler in the world based on how the crowd reacted to him. In a sport where organic reactions reign supreme, Omega and Ospreay got one of the best you will ever see in one of the best matches you will ever see.

Kenny Omega being the first person to kick out of the One Winged Angel in AEW was absolutely beautiful, at one nonetheless #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/675fUD7999 — Prince (@thwrestleprince) June 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bully Ray names the one major miss in Will Ospreay's match with Kenny Omega.

While you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan who didn't like Will Ospreay's match with Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door, Bully Ray noted that the match wasn't perfect as, in his humble opinion, there was one element that took him out it ever so slightly.

“Don Callis, the use of Don Callis. The referee throws Don Callis out of the match, correct? You get a great response from the crowd. Yes? It's built-in that when you throw a heel like Don Dallas out, you're gonna get a great response. What did they do to Saraya, and to Ruby Riott in the match right before Kenny, and Will? Problem number one. You should have never wasted the throwing out of the people on the floor on Saraya and Ruby. Because you came back, and you did it in the match right after that match. Back-to-back, throwing out of the people on the floor. Now, did that affect the reaction of Don Callis being thrown out? Sure it did,” Ray said.

“But that's not the real real issue. Referee looks at Callis [and] says you're out of here because you're causing too many problems on the floor. Don Callis about 20 minutes later, comes back down to the ring. And what did the referee do?”

The referee allowed Callis to more or less return to ringside, with the manager giving Ospreay a screwdriver in an attempt to ice out Omega in the final moments of the contest once and for all. Rey, and, to be fair, most fans, didn't like this booking decision at all, as it made the referees look weak.

“So in the body of the match, the announcers talked about the leniency of the refereeing during this match following maybe more of a Japanese refereeing style where they'll lay off a bit kind of like red shoes would do. So Paul Turner is laying off a bit, but Callis comes back down. Immediately, Paul Turner should be threatening to disqualify Will Ospreay. I never got this sense of urgency from the referee like no way in h*ll are you coming back down here and blatantly dismissing a judgment call that I make. You force me mentally out of the story. I'm so immersed in what is going on, and now I see a manager come back that got thrown out. I'm immediately saying, Okay, why is the referee not throwing them out? You've taken my attention, and you forced it on something that it should never be forced on. Now, Don Callis actually gets physical in the match by holding on to Kenny Omega, right?”

Ultimately, Bully Ray and the rest of his Busten Open crew all agreed that Omega-Ospreay was a masterpiece, the sort of contest that makes life-long wrestlers feel like they're watching the sport for the very first time. Even if the Callis decision was questionable, the results were among the best matches that have ever been booked by AEW or any other promotion for that matter in recent memory.