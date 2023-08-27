When Saraya took the ring at Wembley Stadium for one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time, All In, to “We Will Rock You” by Queen, fans just had to know that Hikaru Shida's time as the AEW Women's World Champion was numbered, measured in minutes, not days… 8:43 to be exact.

Beginning the match with Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Shida all standing in their respective corners, Saraya and his Outcast pal attempted to work together in the early moments of the contest before realizing that, unfortunately, they had the same goal: to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Though they still attempted to be cordial, this fell by the wayside when, intentionally or not, Storm whipped out “Sweet” Saraya Knight ringside and led to her daughter Paige-ing out on her long-time friend, with the duo fighting just as much with each other as they did with the good Dr. and the reigning champion.

Working in a match with a breakneck, dare-I-say-rushed feel, it looked like neither of the hometown heroes were going to be involved in the finish, as Baker had Shida in the lockjaw preparing for the tap out, but just when it looked like Storm was going to break up the spot with her signature spray paint, Saraya swooped in with a Knight Cap for the win, calling her entire family into the ring to celebrate the victory as she cried into the cradled title.

Looking right into the camera after her now-signature nearly a decade after her last match in the UK, Saraya said what fans all know too well, “I'm back.”