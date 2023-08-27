After a summer of anticipation, extensive hype, and a build-up that, while reviled by some, has led to a number of main event-worthy matches, All In is officially here, marking one of the most exciting professional events in not just the history of AEW but also the history of professional wrestling period.

With 81,285 tickets distributed for the show so far, according to WrestleTix on Twitter, the show will seriously vie for the all-time gate record not just in the UK but in professional wrestling period and will also have even more fans tuning in from around the world to see the show, with 90,000 advanced PPV buys already recorded as of 8/23. Factor in a strong day of sales, and AEW is looking at a show that will all but surely break records left than right and deliver fans the goods they need for an early afternoon – in the US, at least – of professional wrestling fun.

And the best part? There are a ton of ways to watch the show, as Tony Khan is trying to get plenty of eyes on the show.

How to Watch All In

Stream: Bleacher Report, DAZN, Fite TV, select Dave and Busters, and traditional PPV providers.



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT



Will Saraya become the AEW Woman's Champion in front of her home crowd?



Though this match won't be headling All In, as that honor belongs to the AEW World Championship, a bout that will have an incredible interest level from fans around the world has to be the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship, where champion Hikaru Shida will face off against Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and hometown hero Saraya in her first match back in the UK since all the way back in 2016.

Despite working heel exclusively since joining forces with Storm and eventually Ruby Soho in AEW as The Outcasts, Saraya will all but surely earn a hero's welcome when she walks down the ramps at Wembley Stadium, as her hometown crowd likely never thought they'd see the daughter of “Rowdy” Ricky Knight and “Sweet” Saraya Knight get into a professional wrestling ring again for anything physical.

Had Storm entered the show with the title around her waist, maybe the results would be different, as it doesn't seem like AEW wants to break up The Outcasts any time soon, but because she lost the strap to Shida on the 200th episode of Dynamite, it feels like the stage has been perfectly set for the pride of Norwich, England to bring her comeback full circle and become a champion once more for the first time since 2014.

Can CM Punk finally secure a clean win over Samoa Joe?

Much like Saraya's match with Shida, Baker, and Storm, CM Punk has a match few expected to ever see on a Pay-Per-View even half a decade ago when he will line up opposite Samoa Joe for the 16th time in his career to see if he can finally secure a clean pinfall victory following his roll-up win over the “Samoan Submission Machine” on the fourth edition of AEW Collision.

Now, for fans out of the know, Punk and Joe have been wrestling each other since all the way back at Ring of Honor Bitter Friends, Stiffer Enemies, where the then ROH World Champion secured his first of six-straight singles matches from 2003-2005, when they closed out their feud in a 20-minute match as part of FWA's International Showdown fittingly enough in England.

Can Punk secure his first clean win over Joe since their first match over 20 years ago? Or will he have to end up on the wrong side of the 1-2-3 and lose the AXW World Championship belt he's been parading around like it's the real thing all summer? Fans who pay up will be able to find out.

Who will leave Wembley as the AEW World Champion, MJF or Adam Cole?

And last but not least, the main event: who will leave Wembley Stadium with the AEW World Championship around their waist, MJF or Adam Cole?

That's right, after spending the summer building up the most unlikely bromance in professional wrestling, with Friedman and Cole going to various restaurants, mastering combination offensive maneuvers, and just generally becoming menaces to anyone who gets in their way at a gym, a bounce house, or even backstage in AEW, their relationship will be called into question in their second AEW World Championship match this year, only this time, it won't feature a time-limit, which is the main reason why the former leader of the Undisputed Era isn't belted up at the moment.

Factor in the duo's second match on the show, which will see them wrestle Aussie Open on Zero Hour for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, the duo could leave the show as Tag Team Champions and bitter enemies, with MJF's first true friendship ended either by himself or Cole due to the finish of the match. Buckle up, folks; this has the potential to be very fun.