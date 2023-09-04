Heading into All Out, few folks had Miro versus Will Hobbs as a potential match of the night.

Sure, both performers are very big, very strong, and very, dare I say, “meaty,” but after a meh build capped off with a segment on All In's Zero Hour, did anyone expect 10,000 fans to be cheering their hearts out for a match between two often forgotten former TNT Champions?

Maybe yes, maybe no, but it happened, and holy heck, fans were into it.

Working a match designed around the concept of which big hoss was bigger and hoss-ier, the crowd started going all in over what turned into a compelling contest, chanting “slap that meat,” “All E-Meat,” and even “meat forever.”

After wearing each other down, Miro locked in the Game Over, but Hobbs was too strong, lifting his foe up from a prone position to push the former WWE Superstar into the corner. After mashing Miro with a Spinebuster, Hobbs attempted to use the Game Over himself but to no avail, as it was countered into a Spinbuster and another Game Over for the 1-2-3.

After the match, Miro offered Hobbs a hand, but their truce was short-lived, as Powerhouse began beating up on his matchmate until the words “Hot and Flexible” appeared on the screen, and CJ Perry, aka WWE's Lana, came down to the ring for the save.

Though Miro didn't accept his wife's love, as he's vowed to go it alone without her, the crowd still loved it, as they chanted loudly “beat that meat” in a move that would make Big E, the man who popularized the term “big beefy men slapping meat” proud… probably.