After having his rental car broken into and his bag, which included his wrestling gear and TNT Championship belt, stolen, Wardlow had an interview with Tony Schiavone during the first hour of AEW Dynamite to hype up his match with Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event, and in hindsight, his words were insanely prophetic in the worst possible way.

“I dealt with a great deal of loss lately,” Wardlow said. “Fortunately, some buddies of mine let me borrow some clothes, so since I’m dressed for the occasion, how about we do this Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes? Cause tonight, I was planning on teaching Will Hobbs a lesson in respect, but now, I’m going to demolish him. I may not physically have the TNT Title, but I am the TNT Champion, and no man on this earth is going to take that away from me.”

Aw, poor Wardlow, he not only had to deal with even more loss, in that he lost the right to call himself the TNT Champion, but it happened because the match was held under Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes rules, as none other than QT Marshall came out with a steel chair to throw the odds in Hobbs’ favor, and he was counted out of the match after “almost” being thrown through a crashpad on the side of the stage. Wardlow was the one demolished, his title was stolen once more, and worst of all, he now goes down as having the shortest title reign of any champion in AEW history who didn’t have to vacate the belt and is tied for the shortest title reign period with The Elite and CM Punk.

Unfortunately, this has not been the “Year of Wardlow,” as “Mr. Mayhem” suggested in his post-Revolution media scrum.