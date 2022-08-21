Andrade El Idolo offers to pay Tetsuya Naito’s way into AEW

When AEW announced that Andrade El Idolo and Rush would be joined by none other than Dragon Lee for the tournament to decide on the inaugural winners of the AEW World Trios Championship, it felt like a big deal. Rush and Lee had just turned in a fantastic singles match at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, and considering the duo are brothers with more than 70 matches under their belts together since debuting in 2007 and 2014 respectively, folding the younger son of La Bestia Del Ring into La Faccion Ingobernable made a world of sense.

Was Lee the fourth man in the pictures shared by Andrade, Rush, and Jose the assistant? Could the trio shock the wrestling world to rip off a win over the Young Bucks and their mystery partner in the first round of a tournament; a feat Private Party also accomplished in the first round of the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament all the way back on the first episode of AEW Dynamite? Or would the duo drop the match but pull out a win in the court of public opinion, with Lee officially getting his “Is All Elite” graphic and securing a contract like his brother?

Unfortunately for Lee, even after pulling off an incredible suicida, it just wasn’t meant to be.

😱😱😱 Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SdI73qlnJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Working the match as a babyface on a heel team, Lee began the match by trying to shake the hands of Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and their mystery opponent, the returning Kenny Omega, Ring of Honor-style and tried to keep things on the straight and narrow even while his teammates resorted to heelish tactics. After eating quite possibly the shakiest “One-Winged Angel” of all time, Lee was lifted up by his brother only to watch Andrade drop him with a Hammerlock DDT; ripping off his mask in the process. While Omega and the Bucks ultimately came to Lee’s rescue, which he thanked the trio for on Twitter, the prospect of Rush and Andrade turning on one of their faction mates because he wasn’t strong enough to survive the most protected finishing maneuver in professional wrestling is concerning.

If Rush won’t even forgive his brother for losing a match in AEW, this might just be the most vicious iteration of Los Ingobernables, which, considering the faction’s roots, is saying something.

So, with Lee presumably out of the La Faccion Ingobernable trio, at least for now, Rush and Andrade suddenly need to find a third member if they want to compete in six-man matches moving forward. Could it be Jose? Potentially so, but for a wheeler and dealer like Andrade, that might be setting his sights low. Why team with an assistant when you could work with “The Boss?”

This is what it is! Tranquilo!!!! @rushtoroblanco @dragonlee95 hermanos/ brother brothers are not always of your blood

Los hermanos no siempre son tu sangre! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 @AEW pic.twitter.com/QZQtvXDglf — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 20, 2022

Abre los Ojos to NJPW’s Tetsuya Naito in AEW.

When asked by a fan if Andrade would buy a plane ticket to fly his former NJPW tag team partner, Tetsuya Naito, over to AEW for a La Faccion Ingobernable reunion, Charlotte Flair’s husband gave a very interesting response where he really didn’t have to. Wrestlers get wild comments on basically everything they post, ranging from kind to encouraging to downright weird, so expecting them to respond to every single commenter is a foolish errand.

Still, Andrade opted to do just that, and his response is telling.

“I can pay (for) the ticket! But that question (is for) Tony Khan (and) AEW.” – goodness, that is about as blatant as it gets.

Now, for fans who have been keeping up with Andrade’s recent goings on – in AEW, not with Ric Flair on the indies – this sort of response shouldn’t be too surprising. Andrade liked some posts criticizing his booking in AEW over the past few months and clearly wasn’t happy to be left off of Forbidden Door, even if the hangup had more to do with NJPW and CMLL than with TK and company. Still, bringing over Naito would immediately elevate the status of La Faccion Ingobernable within AEW and could make the team just as prominent in America as it is in Japan.

Now granted, would Naito be the biggest star of a faction conceived to elevate Andrade? Yes, Naito is one of NJPW’s top guys and therefore, one of the top guys in wrestling, period, but that’s a question for another day; bringing over Naito would open up rematches with Chris Jericho and Omega, and maybe even give The Elite a right proper rival if Adam Cole’s Undisputed pals aren’t yet ready to return to the ring.

If Khan wants to pull the trigger, Andrade will supply the ticket.