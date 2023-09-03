When news broke that Dennis Rodman was going to be on AEW Collision, fans wondered what in the heck was going on.

Sure, Rodman was in the NWO, and even has a handful of matches on his resume, but was the NBA Hall of Famer just going to pay some lip services to the fans in the venue he once called home as a member of the Chicago Bulls? Or would he get in on the action and maybe mix it up with the best of the best AEW has to offer?

Well, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as before Tony Schiavone could even get more than a hello in with the defensive standout, Jeff Jarrett and his band of buddies walked out to talk to his fellow former WCW standout, offering him a spot in his faction after a series of backhanded complements that didn't exactly paint the forward in a positive light.

Fortunately, Rodman didn't have to worry too much about things getting physical, minus a chokeslam on Dutt, as, after being surrounded by the Jarrett Family, which thankfully didn't feature Leatherface, The Acclaimed ran down to the ring and came to his defense, suggesting that they will wrestle Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh the very next day with Rodman in their corner at All Out.

What does Tony Khan have planned for Dennis Rodman at All Out? Will he simply walk around the ring and have some fun? Or will he instead hit a clothesline or two for good measure on Dutt? Fans will have to tune into All Out to find out.