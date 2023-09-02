Guess who's going All Elite? In one of the more surprising twists in 2023, former NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman will be part of AEW's show. The announcement was made earlier in the day, and was well-received by the crowd. The question is… when will Rodman be performing?

Well, Dennis Rodman will make his return to wrestling in the same arena where he became an NBA legend. Rodman will make his AEW debut when the show goes live at United Center during Collison, per Wrestling News.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“NBA Legend Dennis Rodman is slated to make his AEW debut on Saturday during Collision from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The promotion announced the news today and touted he would be appearing in his return to the arena that he played at so many times in his legendary career as a member of the Chicago Bulls.”

The United Center is home to the Bulls, the team where Rodman is most well-known for playing. Rodman joined Michael Jordan and co. during their second three-peat run. While he wasn't as tenured as MJ or even Scottie Pippen, Rodman made a lasting impact. His maniacal obsession with rebounding and his high-revving motor on defense made him a well-loved legend.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time Rodman will be showing up in a wrestling show. Back during his prime with the Bulls, Rodman made a couple of appearances for the now-defunct WCW. He performed alongside Hulk Hogan, Lex Luger, and The Giant (better known as the Big Show in the WWE). Rodman also isn't the first NBA legend to appear in AEW: Shaq made a guest appearance last season and teamed up with Jade Cargill to go up against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.